I am compelled to comment on Trump’s new feud with the creators of the adult cartoon show, South Park, because Trump’s actions are likely to make their first show of the 27th Season go viral. For those not familiar with South Park, it has been an equal opportunity offender since it first premiered. The creators of South Park are Trey Parker and Matt Stone. They co-created the show and have served as its main writers, directors, and voice actors since its debut in 1997. No subject or issue has been off-limits. They’ve made fun of Jews, Christians, Muslims, Saddam Hussein, Transgenders, homosexuals, heterosexuals, etc.

In their first episode of Season 27, they go after Donald Trump, Paramount, Sixty Minutes, and Evangelical Christians. Yes, some will be offended by the material. The gist of the plot is that Trump threatens to sue the citizens of South Park, who are upset that Jesus has returned and is attending their children’s school. At a couple of points in the episode, the Trump character is shown naked, with a tiny penis, climbing into bed with Satan. If you are looking for drama or a great story line, don’t watch this show. It is brutal political satire.

So what does Trump do? Instead of ignoring, and even laughing about it, he gets mad and sends out one of his press flacks to attack the show. The White House strongly criticized the South Park premiere episode, with White House spokeswoman Taylor Rogers calling the show “fourth-rate” and accusing it of making a “desperate attempt for attention.” She also charged the political left with hypocrisy, stating they had long criticized “South Park” for offensive content, but now praised it. Rogers disparaged the show as no longer relevant for over two decades and described it as “hanging on by a thread with uninspired ideas.” Way to focus a spotlight on a show that most Americans don’t watch. Makes me wonder if Trump had a secret deal with Matt and Trey. to publicize their show.

Nothing like free publicity, courtesy of Donald Trump. All he had to do was ignore it. Nope. Trump can’t do that. Instead, I think he is now going to help, albeit inadvertently, Paramount win back some of the money it paid out to the President over a lawsuit he brought against 60 Minutes, for election interference. Paramount inked a $1.5 billion deal with the South Park creators last week and Trump’s attack on the show will likely make it go viral. It may become one of the most watched episodes ever. If that happens, Paramount will be rolling in the dough.

The following video explains the politics and economics behind South Park, a gives you a flavor of the comedy… Monty Python would be proud:

Now back to more serious matters. I recorded a monologue on the root cause of the War in Ukraine and discussed why Trump does not understand this critical point. It was published on Counter Currents yesterday, but I saved it for today… it is not time sensitive: