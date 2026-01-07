Son of the New American Revolution

aDoozy
13h

Thanks for pointing out who may be the betrayer of Maduro. Someone with authority did order the air defense system to stand down. I wonder if soneone in the chain of command will come forward as a whistleblower...if someone does, their protection and security will then be a huge task.

I have read reports that Maduro's security detail was killed during the US operation. 32 dead. Maduro and his wife--particularly noticeable--were roughed up by their captors along the way.

Today I have once again read quotes from people who say Maduro was a dictator. If he was/is, it does not make it okay to kidnap him.

Whether a sovereign nation has a king, emperor, president, pharoah, prince, or dictator as its leader--it is a criminal act for another country to storm in with force and abduct that leader. And now the abducted leader is held in a prison in the perpetrating country, and will be tried under the perp's judicial system. No, no, this is all terribly wrong.

Kent Ramsay

8h
8h

We will know Russia is serious about the threat it faces, and seriousabout countering it, when it blows up the building housing all the military intelligence services in Kiev. There is supposedly a building there with hundreds of Ukrainians Intelligence Service personnel along with hundreds of US CIA and UK and Israeli intelligence officers. After the attempt to assassinate Putin in the last week, it is odd these people are allowed to continue to operate.

