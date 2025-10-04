A blinding, blue-flash of light and the lights in the city are switched off… What is going on? Watch these four short clips taken on 2 October in Dnipro:

My friend, who lives in Europe but is not Russian or Slav, sent me these videos with the following explanation:

I have credible information with video evidence, that Russia has just tested their new Plasma Burst EMP weapon, again in Dnipro in the night from October 1st to 2nd. These videos are all random dash cam captures and one fixed-webcam monitoring Dnipro. So they are genuine videos. I believe the blackout was caused by the EMP disrupting electric infrastructure. However it is unclear if other missiles and drones were also involved in damaging infrastructure. Upon a high energy pulse within our atmosphere, such force tends to tear Nitrogen and Oxygen Molecules apart. Then, upon recombining to N2 and O2 Molecules (Molecular Recombination), they emit radiation in the blue to ultra violet spectrum. That’s exactly why we perceive lightning as blueish. There are no reliable publications about a working concept of Plasma Burst EMP. However, we know that the Soviets have been researching Plasma since more than 80 years. Being able to maneuver a Mach10 or 12 Hypersonic Vessel is based upon superior Russian knowledge about Plasma. At such speeds, the Plasma around the vessel is a radio communication barrier. Just like the Space Shuttle when re-entering the atmosphere, there is a 5 Minute radio silence. We also know that the Russians were conducting intensive research to create such nuclear free EMP on a large scale energy level. On the 2nd Oct. they have given us proof of evidence once again in Dnipro. Dnipro is a place where the Russians have their people on the ground to make sure nobody on earth gets their hands on debris or any sort of clues that might reveal their secrets. Just like YashMash factory was all completely in the hands of Russia. Most people who worked there now have jobs in Russia.

So what do you think? Did Russia use a new type of weapon to turn off the lights?

