Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Edward Tawa's avatar
Edward Tawa
6h

Larry: did the flashes in the videos you provided, take place outside of cities where the electricity was on at the time or down already before the flash?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Youssef's avatar
Youssef
2h

Do you think Russia would announce the success of the test, if it was a test?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Larry C Johnson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture