French satirical magazine, Charlie Hebdo, understands what happened last Friday in Washington, DC. The question remains… does Zelensky?

Twenty-four hours after Donald Trump suspended further shipments of aid and weapons to Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly sent a conciliatory letter to Trump–which Trump read during his speech to the joint-session of Congress–promising to sign the “rare-earth” minerals deal, anytime, any place. Still, Zelensky stopped short of apologizing to Trump for his hectoring behavior at last Friday’s confab in the Oval Office.

Being able to read the letter during the speech to the joint-session of Congress gave Trump the temporary pr win he wanted. Whether it pans out to be true and an agreement is signed, is an entirely different matter. I believe Trump will not reverse course and turn the spigot on, re-starting the flow of aid to Ukraine, until Zelensky shows up in Washington and presents a public apology for what Trump and his team believe was an insult, not just to Trump, but to the American people. I don’t see Trump letting this one slide. Zelensky better buy a big tube of chapstick because he has some ample ass to kiss if he returns to Washington.

Rumors that Trump was going to announce that the US was pulling out of NATO and/or the UN proved to be just that… rumors. Unfounded ones at that. I suspect that Trump is still focused on focusing on his peace agenda, in hopes of securing a Nobel Peace Prize.

Meanwhile, on the ground in Ukraine, Russia continues to move west while the Ukrainian forces surrender territory and retreat. The following video captures the movement in Donetsk since December of 2024:

There is nothing that the United States nor Europe can do or provide to Ukraine that will alter the course of the war, which is moving in favor of Russia. The only unresolved issue is how much territory will Russia claim before the war is ended. In April of 2022, Russia was willing to let Donetsk and Luhansk remain part of Ukraine’s sovereign territory. That position has been cast aside. Now, Russia has incorporated Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporhyzhia as republics in the Russian Federation. They ain’t going back.