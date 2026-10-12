Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Ginsburg's avatar
David Ginsburg
Oct 12

As per usual, Trump shoots first then bullshits when he misses the target, or denies he took a shot in the first place. His six bankruptcies as a business man twice failed to dissuade the MAGA crowd that he wasn’t the tycoon they thought he was. Diesel seems to be doing the trick.

Reply
Share
dacoelec's avatar
dacoelec
Oct 12

Thanks Larry, for your efforts to educate us. Trumps so called deal with Russia is a bit of flatulence in a hurricane.

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Larry C Johnson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture