Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
5hEdited

I did a bit of reading, because Larry's post was an incentive.

First, I wanted to know where the crude oil the US needs--to refine into gasoline, diesel, and kerosene (aviation fuel)--is produced:

Duckduckgo's AI search assistant told me that "The U.S. primarily imports heavy crude oil from Canada and Mexico, with Canada accounting for about 62% of total imports. Heavy crude oil is essential for U.S. refineries,"

From the American Fuel & Petrochemical Manufacturers (AFPM) website: "Many refineries need heavier crude oil to maximize flexibility of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel production. Today, most crude oil produced in the United States is light, including much of what’s produced in the Permian and Bakken. Light crudes are not good replacements for the heavy crude oil we get from Canada and Mexico."

We are able to get the Canadian and Mexican crude via pipelines to our refineries, most of which are in Texas. That cuts transport time on that leg of the journey. The refining takes days to weeks, and then is transported via rail or trucks to supplier hubs.

The SPRs were created to be a buffer, not to be regular spigots..

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
7h

😀Thanks Big😃

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