Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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David 1260's avatar
David 1260
2h

So appreciative of your sources, Larry.

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SoakerCity's avatar
SoakerCity
1h

Erdogan is going to want one, too. He has envy issues, and I think he might be shooting some side-eye at Russia these days. I can already see Israel trying to get Turkiye and Iran to nuke each other... Maybe the Presitard should do something like sign a memorandum, he's the one running out of time, not Iran.

Everyday that goes by now increases the chances and numbers or warheads, assuming they had some pre-planned intent to make a few, if they were going to make one.

Ten Shahab-3 missiles thrown in a wave and one has a nuke. Ten waves... bye bye Holy Land, if one gets through that's all she wrote. No longer a viable state. Besidies the phyical destruction of probably all of Tel Aviv, who would want to live anywhere near that? Terrible for condo development, Jared.

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