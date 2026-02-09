Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

Peter Taylor
5h

Personally I hope BIC, bloviator in chief Trump, in between supposed dirty nappy changes, goes ahead with his daft threat to use the …”greatest and most beautiful armada, I mean it is big and beautiful armada the world has ever seen” and goes ahead, what we will undoubtedly witness given Russia and China’s statements made they will not allow Iran to be lost to BRICS+ is the combo of Chinese and Russian anti ship missiles commensurate Iranian Drones and Missiles sending that big beautiful Armada to the bottom, nothing would stop this bellicose bend over and let Zionists f..k me up the jacksie mentality that successive U.S administrations together the Zionist incarnation of homeless beggars aka the U.S political class, members of the U.S House of Representatives and Senate, who literally have gleefully dropped their daks, allowed Zionists to virtually rheem their assholes clean in exchange for the handful of dollars thrown at them, akin Judas Escariots thirty pieces of silver, for betraying their respective constituents as well as the nation they swore an oath to serve and protect..

pardon my ignorance but nowhere in said allegiance sworn have ever read of Israel or Fascist, Apartheid, sanctuary provider to sexual deviant Zionist included within said oath, but here we are, the U.S has for decades prostituted itself, upon the Zionist altar as it self flagellates the nations blood, treasure, upon what can be said to be an overtly evil Zionist altar..

So, here we go, personally and as stated at the opening I pray the Armada together a large majority of Air Assets get blown to bits, shame about the pilots, sailors, marines and Army littered throughout the region in the bases the U.S maintains as a hedge and point of the proverbial spear, bases established for no other reason to ensure no nation upon which they are situate steps out of line, goes off script, so much for not interfering in the internal affairs of other sovereign states, then again, what’s good for this goose definitely need not be applied any gander..

Hence I say bring it on, the ancient Persian, Mede Empire, built on a 6000 year civilisation have not exactly been standing still, sitting on their hands since they pounded into submission both of these loud mouthed belligerents mid year 2025 during that 12 day stoush, add the Ansah Allah Houthis, Iraqi’s, Hezbollah, a reconstituted Hamas joining the fray together many pissed off shia Muslims from the region and we might just finally get to see this bullshit end, together the U.S proxy’s in the region namely the Monarchies of the UAE, Saudis, Kuwaiti’s, Jordanians, Bahraini’s, all go Tah Tah.. bye.. bye… tits up, wouldn’t that be just desserts for the Worlds biggest blow hard Nation, together it’s overhyped, out of date, out tech’d, military that has been screwed from within by their own MIC, lord … I read a report recently F35’s cannot have hydraulics serviced by Air Force personnel such needs together other contracted service requirements be undertaken including in theatre by the manufacturer at the bargain rate of USD$000’s per hour for the privilege billed the DoWar.. how fortuitous, a bargain.. guess when the shit hits the fan, that’s the best time to squeeze the balls of your customer.. hard… bring it on, you deserve everything coming and it will come.. finally, saddest of all, good men and woman serving as is typical cop it.. but then, given the game, the gaming, they’ll have done that calculus as well, yep, they really do care and thank U.S men and woman for their service… not! just saying…

Kia Kaha (stay strong) from New Zealand

EagleHorse5
6h

😀 😃

