Does Netanyahu’s Upcoming Visit With Trump Signal a US Attack on Iran?
Pressure is building on Donald Trump to attack Iran. Besides the US carrier strike group that is positioned in the Arabian Sea south of Iran, the US is marshaling a significant number of air assets — primarily F-35s — in the region. More worrisome is that Israel’s Prime Minister, Bibi Netanyahu, moved his trip to the US up by one week… He was previously scheduled to arrive on February 18 but, at his request, advanced the meeting to February 11. Why the urgency?
We get our first clue from the Israeli press… The Zionist media is describing Netanyahu’s upcoming visit to the United States as an urgent, high-stakes trip focused on Iran policy, amid recent US-Iran indirect talks in Oman and ongoing regional tensions. Coverage from major outlets (Times of Israel, Jerusalem Post, Haaretz, and others) as of early February 8–9, 2026, highlights the following key points:
Son of the New American Revolution is a reader-supported publication.
Purpose: The primary agenda is US-Iran negotiations, with Netanyahu aiming to press for a broader deal that includes limitations on Iran’s ballistic missiles, support for proxies (e.g., Hezbollah, Houthis), and other threats beyond just the nuclear program.
Israeli Expectations: Reports (e.g., Times of Israel, Ynet, Jerusalem Post) indicate Netanyahu wants assurances that Washington will factor in Israel’s security concerns. Some sources say he may present or discuss potential Israeli attack plans if Iran crosses “red lines” on missiles/nuclear issues. Israeli defense officials reportedly briefed US counterparts that Iran’s missile program poses an existential threat, and Israel is prepared for unilateral action if needed.
Context and Urgency: The visit comes shortly after US-Iran indirect talks (February 6 in Oman), which Israel views skeptically. Media notes the push to expand the agenda beyond nuclear issues alone, as Trump has suggested a narrower deal might suffice. Coverage frames it as Netanyahu seeking to influence U.S. diplomacy to align with Israeli interests, especially after recent US sanctions on Iran post-Oman talks.
Last week’s meeting between the US and Iran has ignited a Zionist freak out. Stephen Bryen’s latest article on SubStack is illustrative — i.e., Iran and Rope-a-Dope in Oman. He writes:
If President Trump’s idea is to drag out talks with Iran and end up with an empty bag, then his man is Witkoff. Because Witkoff is in the “negotiation” business. If he can’t hold high level meetings, he has to go home. Witkoff is not a quitter. . . .
Rope-a-dope is the Iranian strategy. Agree to nothing other than their “peaceful” intentions, and do that over weeks of “bargaining,” and then tell the Americans to go home. That’s why the Iranian foreign minister, Abbas Araghchi, called the talks in Oman “a good start.”
Indeed they were. First off, the Iranians made it clear they would not discuss anything other than the nuclear issue. There could be no talks about missiles, or about internal matters (that is the protestors and the regime crack down that has killed tens of thousands). Moreover, the Iranians told the American delegation they would not discuss their right to enrich uranium, or talk about transferring already enriched uranium out of the country. (President Putin had already told Araghchi that Moscow would accept Iranian uranium if that was part of any deal, though it would still belong to Iran). . . .
The real tragedy is not just a failure to curtail the nuclear program. It is the US decision to allow talks to take place only by accepting Iran’s going-in terms. Removing major issues, especially the fate of the Iranian people, is a huge mistake. It is even worse than the Trump administration’s earlier declaration that the US is not seeking regime change in Iran, handing the Mullahs a huge victory at zero cost.
There are better ways to engage with the Iranian regime than the disaster in Oman.
Stephen is an avowed Zionist, but he is not crazy like Smotrich or Ben-Gvir. Let me explain why Mr. Bryen’s views of what took place in Oman last week is worthy of your attention. Stephen is a prominent US defense expert, strategist, and senior fellow at organizations like the Center for Security Policy and the Yorktown Institute. He served as Deputy Undersecretary of Defense for Trade Security Policy (1981–1988) under Ronald Reagan, where he founded and led the Defense Technology Security Administration (DTSA), focusing on controlling technology transfers to adversaries.
I know Mr. Bryen and like him. He is a respected analyst and usually writes articles that focus on facts rather than emotion. The piece I quoted above shows an uncharacteristic outburst of emotion and anger. If someone like Stephen is reacting this way then you know that the entire AIPAC crowd is up-in-arms. Donald Trump is facing unprecedented and enormous pressure from his Zionist supporters to strike Iran.
I don’t know if the attack will take place this week or next week, but the political pressure from Trump’s Jewish donors is white hot and shows no sign of abating. Trump’s last meeting with Netanyahu on December 29 was a coordinating session on the attempt to fuel a color revolution in Iran. That failed. I believe Bibi’s primary objective is to get Trump to pull the trigger on Iran.
I am re-posting my recent interview with Professors Marandi and Alkorshid (aka Nima). Nima is now safely back in Brazil, but his observations on the state of affairs in Iran is worthy of your attention. This was his first trip to Iran in 12 years, so he is uniquely positioned to discuss how Iran is changed since the JCPOA was signed in 2015.
Personally I hope BIC, bloviator in chief Trump, in between supposed dirty nappy changes, goes ahead with his daft threat to use the …”greatest and most beautiful armada, I mean it is big and beautiful armada the world has ever seen” and goes ahead, what we will undoubtedly witness given Russia and China’s statements made they will not allow Iran to be lost to BRICS+ is the combo of Chinese and Russian anti ship missiles commensurate Iranian Drones and Missiles sending that big beautiful Armada to the bottom, nothing would stop this bellicose bend over and let Zionists f..k me up the jacksie mentality that successive U.S administrations together the Zionist incarnation of homeless beggars aka the U.S political class, members of the U.S House of Representatives and Senate, who literally have gleefully dropped their daks, allowed Zionists to virtually rheem their assholes clean in exchange for the handful of dollars thrown at them, akin Judas Escariots thirty pieces of silver, for betraying their respective constituents as well as the nation they swore an oath to serve and protect..
pardon my ignorance but nowhere in said allegiance sworn have ever read of Israel or Fascist, Apartheid, sanctuary provider to sexual deviant Zionist included within said oath, but here we are, the U.S has for decades prostituted itself, upon the Zionist altar as it self flagellates the nations blood, treasure, upon what can be said to be an overtly evil Zionist altar..
So, here we go, personally and as stated at the opening I pray the Armada together a large majority of Air Assets get blown to bits, shame about the pilots, sailors, marines and Army littered throughout the region in the bases the U.S maintains as a hedge and point of the proverbial spear, bases established for no other reason to ensure no nation upon which they are situate steps out of line, goes off script, so much for not interfering in the internal affairs of other sovereign states, then again, what’s good for this goose definitely need not be applied any gander..
Hence I say bring it on, the ancient Persian, Mede Empire, built on a 6000 year civilisation have not exactly been standing still, sitting on their hands since they pounded into submission both of these loud mouthed belligerents mid year 2025 during that 12 day stoush, add the Ansah Allah Houthis, Iraqi’s, Hezbollah, a reconstituted Hamas joining the fray together many pissed off shia Muslims from the region and we might just finally get to see this bullshit end, together the U.S proxy’s in the region namely the Monarchies of the UAE, Saudis, Kuwaiti’s, Jordanians, Bahraini’s, all go Tah Tah.. bye.. bye… tits up, wouldn’t that be just desserts for the Worlds biggest blow hard Nation, together it’s overhyped, out of date, out tech’d, military that has been screwed from within by their own MIC, lord … I read a report recently F35’s cannot have hydraulics serviced by Air Force personnel such needs together other contracted service requirements be undertaken including in theatre by the manufacturer at the bargain rate of USD$000’s per hour for the privilege billed the DoWar.. how fortuitous, a bargain.. guess when the shit hits the fan, that’s the best time to squeeze the balls of your customer.. hard… bring it on, you deserve everything coming and it will come.. finally, saddest of all, good men and woman serving as is typical cop it.. but then, given the game, the gaming, they’ll have done that calculus as well, yep, they really do care and thank U.S men and woman for their service… not! just saying…
Kia Kaha (stay strong) from New Zealand
😀 😃