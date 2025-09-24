Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kent Ramsay's avatar
Kent Ramsay
11h

Trump should try the impossible - speaking like an adult. I know it is a stretch for someone with his skillset but it might actually work. If he could learn the facts, they are all on his side. That should help. And maybe if someone promises him a cookie if he does well, he could pull it off.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Violinmaven's avatar
Violinmaven
9h

DJT is a MORON.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Larry C Johnson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture