If you read the latest Trump Truth (that is what he calls his posts on Truth Social) that is posted above, you will come to the reasonable conclusion that Trump has either changed his position on the war in Ukraine and accepted the delusional beliefs of General Kellogg or he is engaged in some massive sarcasm.

Well, based on what happened subsequently at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), it looks like Trump was doing sarcasm. Following Trump’s meeting with Zelensky, France, Germany, the UK, and Ukraine proposed a resolution to the UNSC that called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, the release of all hostages, and for Russia to immediately and unconditionally lift all restrictions on humanitarian aid entry to affected regions. The resolution also reaffirmed Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and urged Russia to engage in meaningful negotiations to end the war. The initiative was framed as a direct response to escalating Russian attacks, civilian casualties, and violations of international law, and was presented during a high-level Security Council meeting amid broad European and international support.

The United States UN representative, acting on orders of President Trump, participated actively in related diplomatic discussions, but ultimately vetoed the resolution. The US government justified its veto by emphasizing its preference for ongoing direct negotiations and mediation efforts, and expressing concerns that the resolution’s language or requirements might impede the fragile diplomatic momentum currently underway between Ukraine and Russia and international mediators. While commending European partners for their support of Ukraine and urging continued pressure on Russia, the US insisted that further Council action should not restrict the possibility of peace talks or escalate tensions further. The US remains committed to backing Ukraine and facilitating diplomatic efforts but did not support the resolution in its current form. In other words, I think Trump is buying time for Russia to finish Ukraine off while taking a public posture that allows him to appear to support Ukraine.

It appears that Trump is opting for the crazy like a fox strategy, but he is doing it in a clumsy, crass manner in my opinion. In his Truth post, Trump repeats General Kellogg’s false claims that Russia is struggling on the battlefield and is on the verge of economic collapse. Instead of failing on the battlefield, the Russians are steadily advancing and inflicting heavy casualties on Ukraine all along the line of contact.

On the economic front, Russia’s economic growth rate is estimated to be 1.8% year-on-year, according to the Central Bank of Russia. While this number represents a significant decline in economic growth compared to 2024, it is a direct result of monetary policies imposed by the Central Bank to attack what was double-digit inflation. The policy has worked and inflation in Russia is now trending below 10%. Russia’s economic fundamentals are strong: i.e., low unemployment, a 19% debt-to-GDP ration, and real wages have increased compared to 2024. Real wages in Russia have continued to grow in 2025 but at a slower pace compared to 2024. In 2024, real wages increased strongly—by 8.7% according to official sources, with some estimates as high as 9.1%, marking the fastest growth in 16 years due to labor shortages and rising nominal pay. However, for 2025, estimates show that real wage growth has slowed to approximately 3.3%, with monthly year-on-year growth figures showing increases between 4.2% and 5.1% in the spring and early summer.

Trump’s economic team has failed to understand that their assumption that the diversion of resources into the defense sector will damage economic productivity is wrong. While Trump is predicting an economic catastrophe for Russia, he is ignoring his own problems at home. As of 2025, many economists and analysts warn that the U.S. economy is showing signs of entering stagflation — i.e., a combination of stagnant economic growth, persistent inflation, and rising unemployment. Key indicators supporting this concern include:

• Slowing GDP growth, with figures dropping from about 2.1% in late 2024 to around 0.8% in early 2025 and forecasts near 1.5% for the year. • Inflation remaining sticky, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) and core inflation measures hovering above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, around 3.5%-4% in 2025. • Unemployment creeping up from approximately 3.8% in 2024 to about 4.4% in 2025, and signs of a softer job market with slower payroll growth. • Added pressures from recent tariffs and trade barriers, which have raised costs for businesses and consumers, further slowing growth while keeping prices elevated

Russia’s economic outlook is far brighter than that of Trump’s America. Oh yeah, almost forgot… The US debt-to-GDP ratio is 126%. Which economy would you rather have?