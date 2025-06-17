Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Warren Monty Quesnell's avatar
Warren Monty Quesnell
3m

MAGA Punk’d by Donald Trump!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Larry C Johnson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture