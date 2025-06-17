Clean up in aisle five. Someone needs to tackle Donald Trump and confiscate his phone. He should not be allowed to post on Truth Social until some adult with a measure of common sense has a chance to review prospective Trump posts. Roughly sixteen million people live in the Tehran metropolitan area. Where would they go? This post by Trump has caused many around the world to take a hard gulp and wonder if Trump is serious. Telegram channels are spinning frantically with claims, non verified, that the US is going to attack Iran, but the White House has issued a denial. Take that with a hefty grain of salt.

The White House tried to downplay Trump’s remark by claiming that Trump’s post calling for the immediate evacuation of Tehran reflects his desire to urgently bring Iran back to the negotiating table. I’m not sure there is enough lipstick in Washington to cover this pig and make it look beautiful. However, Trump reportedly wants J.D. Vance and Steve Witkoff to meet later this week with Iranian officials. Just one more example of the schizoid behavior of Trump. I don’t know about you, but I am growing weary of his clownish behavior.

The chaos in the Trump White House is not confined to the Iran/Israel war. Maria Zakharova, the spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, made the following announcement around 4 pm Moscow time:

Today, the next meeting within the framework of bilateral consultations on eliminating irritants in order to normalize the activities of diplomatic missions of both countries has been canceled at the initiative of American negotiators. We hope that the pause they took will not be too long.

I think Putin and his foreign policy team understand that Trump is a flake and are responding calmly, at least in public, to Donald’s contradictory words and actions. Russia is still ready to intercede with Iran and Israel in hopes of securing a ceasefire, but the Kremlin first has to figure out what Donald Trump’s policy is — i.e., war or peace.

The irrationality of the West with respect to Iran is illustrated by the following facts:

📌 Iran:

Does not possess nuclear weapons. Is a party to the NPT (Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons).

-Allows IAEA inspections.

-Reports on the movement of enriched uranium.

-Under constant international pressure and sanctions.

-Declared a threat – only for the potential possibility of creating nuclear weapons.

📌 Israel:

De facto possesses a nuclear arsenal (estimates: ~80-200 warheads).Did not sign the NPT.

Does not allow international inspectors.

Completely classifies the nuclear program.

Receives support and military assistance from the West. Declared a “stronghold of democracy” and allegedly a victim.

In other words, Iran, the one country that does not have a nuke and is abiding by international law governing nuclear weapons, is the villain, while Israel, who is flaunting those laws, is being treated as the victim. Yeah, that makes sense.

Speaking of making sense, Tucker Carlson had the audacity to point out that Trump’s support of Israel’s war on Iran borders on political suicide for Trump. Instead of thanking Tucker for the warning, Trump attacked Carlson:

Yeah, Tucker should give up his internet platform, which attracts millions of views, and get back on some irrelevant network that only attracts less than a million viewers. Gotta give Trump credit… he has a knack for posting some really stupid tweets.

The prospect of the US intervening in the war against Iran was the topic of my chats today with Nima, Judge Napolitano and Glenn Diesen.