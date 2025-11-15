When the history of Donald Trump’s failed presidency is written, his coverup of the Jeffrey Epstein affair will be seen as the coup de grace that divorced Trump from the MAGA movement. Trump’s attack on Marjorie Taylor Greene (aka, MTG), along with the barbs tossed at Senator Rand Paul Jr. and Congressman Thomas Massie, exposes him as a thin-skinned bully and a hypocrite.

Trump is clearly panicked about the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files… Just look at his social media posts since November 12:

The Democrats are trying to bring up the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax again because they’ll do anything at all to deflect on how badly they’ve done on the Shutdown, and so many other subjects. Only a very bad, or stupid, Republican would fall into that trap. The Democrats cost our Country $1.5 Trillion Dollars with their recent antics of viciously closing our Country, while at the same time putting many at risk — and they should pay a fair price. There should be no deflections to Epstein or anything else, and any Republicans involved should be focused only on opening up our Country, and fixing the massive damage caused by the Democrats! https://t.me/real_DonaldJTrump/18729 In other words, the Democrats are using the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax to try and deflect from their massive failures, in particular, their most recent one — THE SHUTDOWN! https://t.me/real_DonaldJTrump/18730 The Democrats are doing everything in their withering power to push the Epstein Hoax again, despite the DOJ releasing 50,000 pages of documents, in order to deflect from all of their bad policies and losses, especially the SHUTDOWN EMBARRASSMENT, where their party is in total disarray, and has no idea what to do. Some Weak Republicans have fallen into their clutches because they are soft and foolish. Epstein was a Democrat, and he is the Democrat’s problem, not the Republican’s problem! Ask Bill Clinton, Reid Hoffman, and Larry Summers about Epstein, they know all about him, don’t waste your time with Trump. I have a Country to run! https://t.me/real_DonaldJTrump/18732 Now that the Democrats are using the Epstein Hoax, involving Democrats, not Republicans, to try and deflect from their disastrous SHUTDOWN, and all of their other failures, I will be asking A.G. Pam Bondi, and the Department of Justice, together with our great patriots at the FBI, to investigate Jeffrey Epstein’s involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions, to determine what was going on with them, and him. This is another Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, with all arrows pointing to the Democrats. Records show that these men, and many others, spent large portions of their life with Epstein, and on his “Island.” Stay tuned!!! https://t.me/real_DonaldJTrump/18733

Trump conveniently ignores his own 15-year relationship with Epstein, which includes videos of the future President whispering into the pedophile’s ear and yucking it up like a fraternity brother at a frat party. Trump’s attempt to divert attention from his own relationship with Epstein, while trying to blame Epstein on the Democrats, will fail. I believe that Trump’s obfuscation on the Epstein material is motivated by his desire to shield the CIA and the Israeli Mossad from scrutiny because of the role they played in using Epstein as an asset for their own nefarious purposes.

Trump’s attempt to bury the Epstein affair as a Democrat hoax is simply an extension of his Israel First policy, which is shredding the MAGA base. Hurling insults at MTG, who has been a staunch supporter of Trump in the past, just adds fuel to the burning outrage that is spreading among many MAGA supporters who feel betrayed by Trump. Trump’s bombast is biting him in the ass… He is too proud and too narcissistic to admit he is wrong and seek forgiveness.

We do not know if Trump had a hand in Epstein’s alleged suicide during Trump’s first term, but this much is certain… Epstein may be dead, but he is reaching beyond the grave to assist in the demise of the Trump presidency. Is it karma?