Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Stony
4d

And thus the world economy will be sent into the abyss...

We will remember WHO caused the misery that is coming.

And it will looke Like a depression worse than 1929... No one can escape this because of two men who started a war they cannot win and cannot end...

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aDoozy
4d

Larry's opening--his summation and analysis of Trump's speech, plus the remark from Vinny Gambini--is spot-on and priceless! "Delusional...a Reader's Digest summary of his recent Truth Social posts..." just right, and also confirmation of my own reaction to what I heard. Thank you Larry. You have a wonderful gift that you use to share information, and what it all means, with us daily.

I suspect also, that DJT was sedated. His emotions were blunted. I recall how we speculated that Joe Biden was likely drugged- up to get through speeches. Likely they did that to Trump on April 1. They keep trying to fool We the People.

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