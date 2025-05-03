Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jean Paul Baudelot's avatar
Jean Paul Baudelot
1h

In 2016 candidates for presidency appeared to me as an hysteric and nasty woman and an halfwit still not a bad guy. Last year I came across a comment quoting Mencken.

As democracy is perfected, the office represents, more and more closely, the inner soul of the people. We move toward a lofty ideal. On some great and glorious day the plain folks of the land will reach their heart’s desire at last, and the White House will be adorned by a downright moron.

Baltimore Evening Sun of July 27. 1920.

Indeed it is sad. But in Europe it is far worse, we are living in the IVth Reich under the führerin.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Larry C Johnson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture