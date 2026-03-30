Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Simply DRM
9h

Thank-you SONAR21 team for the detailed report.

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Simply DRM
8h

Mar 28/26-TRT World (Turkey in Tel Aviv) special meeting - IDF out of soldiers- may have to draft exempt orthodox. Cant control Settlers taking over West Bank by themselves but expect IDF to help . Bibi was in the picture. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CaJsdkCxakg

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