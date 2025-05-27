Son of the New American Revolution

EagleHorse5
29m

DD Geo. had a X post: "DD Geopolitics

@DD_Geopolitics

20h

🇺🇸🇷🇺🇺🇦 Yesterday's video, widely circulated by Western media, showed Trump appearing "angry" at Putin. However, a follow-up question revealed something more telling—it strongly suggests that Trump, likely due to filtering by figures like Keith Kellogg, isn’t being given the full picture.

When asked by a reporter to comment on Putin’s helicopter being caught in a Ukrainian drone attack, Trump replied that he hadn’t heard about it. He then added, “maybe that would be a reason” for Russian strikes on Ukraine.

Naturally, the reporter failed to mention the more than 700 drones launched at Russian territory in the days leading up to Russia’s retaliatory strikes. It’s safe to assume Trump hasn’t been told about those either."

Just after the comment You referenced!

aDoozy
3h

I heard Trump's rant on Alex Christoforou's video report posted on The Duran today, May 26.

I was stunned that Trump blew this out while he was supposedly building an amicable relationship with Pres. Putin.

Trump accused, name-called, and was ignorant of facts.

How can he be trusted by the leaders of other countries, and by his own citizenry, when his positions flip around like a just-caught fish on the bottom of a row boat?

About this warring and killing...

Isn't it a pity?

George Harrison had it:

https://youtu.be/WLLfnyeOoNg?si=-ykW5pfHOL8FsN3M

Wonderful performance of George's song by 3 of his closest friends and his son Dhani:

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=z5lmar2dIqw

