It appears that Sunday is the final moment when Trump will make his decision whether or not to attack Iran… It is the last paragraph in this Xwitter (pronounced, “SHITTER”)message that caught my eye:

However, his calendar now indicates that he will instead participate in two meetings at the White House that day. The cancellation has also been confirmed by the U.S. Consulate in Milan.

An Israeli reaffirms this information in a related Xwitter:

General Kenneth S. Wilsbach currently serves as the 24th Chief of Staff of the United States Air Force. I have it on good authority that his attitude is:

Time to piss or get off the pot. We have to push now or wait a month. The Iranians can’t shoot for shit but we need the night.

Sunday marks the last day of limited moonlight. As I mentioned in my last article, the Air Force planners prefer to operate with the cover of darkness… Flying into a contested zone with a half-moon or full moon creates additional risks, at least in the minds of the planners. Now it is true that the kidnapping of Maduro was conducted with a full moon — very uncharacteristic for a Special Operations mission — however, US intelligence assets had secured the cooperation of the Venezuelan military to turn off the Venezuelan air defenses and to allow the kidnapping of Maduro to take place without any significant opposition.

Iran is a different animal. It fully expects to be attacked and has been preparing to fight back against any aerial assault… Plus it has had its air defense capabilities significantly enhanced by Russian and Chinese assets. Trump’s decision on Sunday will be whether to launch now or delay. There is always the possibility that Trump will ignore the warning from General Wilsbach about launching an attack without the cover of darkness. However, senior military and intelligence officials are telling Trump that Iranians can’t shoot for shit and that the US Air Force has high confidence it can effectively Suppress Enemy Air Defense aka SEAD.

If Trump decides to go, US Air Force and Navy assets are likely to start attacking Iran late Sunday night/early Monday morning Iran time.

But there is another wrinkle that may force Trump to postpone: Fourteen Muslim countries — which include all of the countries the US claims as allies — along with three major Islamic organizations, are furious with Trump because of the intemperate remarks of US Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee. Huckabee, during his conversation last Tuesday with Tucker Carlson, said it would be acceptable for Israel to exercise control over territories belonging to Arab States, including the occupied West Bank.

That stupid remark has ignited an inferno of outrage from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Pakistan, Turkiye, Qatar, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Lebanon, Syria, the State of Palestine, along with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the League of Arab States and the Gulf Cooperation Council. Talk about bad timing.

Jordan and Saudi Arabia are currently hosting hundreds of US combat aircraft and tankers that refuel those planes. Does this mean that they will block any US attempt to launch an attack from their territories? Maybe. It also is noteworthy that both the Saudis and the Emiratis signed on to this stern denunciation because they have been busy pissing on each other during the past two weeks. This is the strongest joint-condemnation of Israel since the start of the genocide in Gaza.

In addition to the outrage among the political leaders in the region against the United States, a representative of Ayatollah Sistani, the highest Shia authority in Iraq, recently told the Iranian ambassador to Iraq, Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadegh, that in the event of any attack on the life of Imam Khamenei in possible U.S. strikes, Ayatollah Sistani would issue a massive jihad order against American forces. Apart from Bahrain, which is 60% Shi’a, the other members of the GCC have populations of Shi’a that range from 10% to 20% of the population… That is enough people to create problems for their Sunni rulers.

If you’re on the east coast of the United States, you will know by 4pm whether or not Trump has decided to start World War III. Sleep well.