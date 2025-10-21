Son of the New American Revolution

Violinmaven
6h

I found it quite interesting when watching your interview with Judge Nap. The Russians know exactly who they’re dealing with in DJT. They probably had 20 or so psychs analyzing his behavior and they in turn, figured out that DJT just likes to bluster or aggrandize his speech so that those cretinous neocons will get off his back. That’s heartening for those of us here on your site, Larry. That revelation sheds an awful lot of light on exactly what’s really going on. I’m very glad they can see through his bluster. Now if we could only get him to behave the same way with GAZA.😳😝😣

Fabien Chalandon
13h

I agree with your assessment. President Trump main problem is the US hawks, the insane Lindsay Graham of this world. When he described Russia as a "paper tiger", it was his subliminal way to message Russia to finish the job... while appearing to add another insult to the cacophony of slanders by the warmongerers.

