News broke tonight in Moscow, courtesy of the White House, that this week’s meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin was off. The initial press reports intimated that this was because the two sides are at odds… However, a report from MSN provides a different slant:

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are no longer meeting in Budapest as previously planned, casting doubt over Trump’s latest attempt to secure a ceasefire to stop Russia’s fighting in Ukraine. A White House official confirmed the summit is off, telling USA TODAY that a “productive call” between Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov made the meeting unnecessary. The official said Trump and Putin have no plans to meet in the immediate future.

With the White House describing the call between Rubio and Lavrov as “productive,” the diplomatic track remains open. However, this does not mean that Russia is prepared to make concessions or accept a ceasefire in place… Just the opposite. The Russian position is firm and unyielding, i.e., international recognition of Russia’s sovereignty over the Crimea, Zaporhyzhia, Kherson, Donetsk and Luhansk; withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Russian territory; and NATO withdrawal from Ukraine.

I think the elaborate kabuki dance I described in my recent piece on the now cancelled summit in Budapest still applies, i.e., Trump and Putin are regularly communicating in an effort to de-escalate tensions between the two nations, while Trump is making public statements or engaging in public actions that are intended to disarm or mislead the war hawks in his Administration who are eager to expand the war with Russia.

I gleaned some new insights into the Ukrainian motivation to continue the war from former Prime Minister Nikolai Azarov (2010 – 2014) and Vasily Vakarov, a former Ukrainian prosecutor responsible for anti-corruption investigations. Both men commented on the role that corrupt Ukrainian oligarchs are playing in keeping the war going because they are profiting from it to the tune of billions of dollars… It ain’t Zelensky who is calling the shots. Ukraine’s President Zelensky appears to be the highest paid actor in the world, if not in history.

To summarize, I think Trump has decided to sit on the sidelines and watch Russia finish off Ukraine. He will continue to pretend to be willing to help, but will look to Europe and Ukraine to do the heavy lifting, which he knows they can’t. The ball is in Putin’s court to finish the Ukrainians.

I will provided a full update tomorrow on my meetings today. I figured out a way to copy and past the link to two of my recent YouTube interviews… The first is from Friday with Nima and the second was recorded tonight, Moscow time.