Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Ginsburg's avatar
David Ginsburg
5h

At last, empirical data that allows us laypersons to pierce, or at least glimpse snatches of light to see through the fog of war. To give us a handle on how this war is, or isn’t, progressing for each of the combatants. Thanks, Larry.

Reply
Share
EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
6h

😀 😃

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Larry C Johnson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture