Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Diana Read-Miedema's avatar
Diana Read-Miedema
2h

WIA :-(

Larry you need to chop your broadcasting time by 50% and spend the other 50% doing ENJOYABLE and HEALTH activities with family. I'm sure your NURSE EXPERT WIFE is saying the same!?!?

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