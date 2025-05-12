Son of the New American Revolution

aDoozy
Larry, Elizaveta and Johnee H believe that the Ukrainians are deliberately targeting journalists. You then wrote: "sounds like the Ukrainians are following the Zionist method being executed in Gaza."

I thought of Gonzalo Lira. He was targeted and taken to prison by Ukraine's SBU in May 2023. He was an American citizen journalist and analyst who lived in Kharhov, Ukraine. He told the truth about what was going on in the country, and boldly told his listeners the bad deeds and propaganda put out by the Zelensky government. For this, he was tortured, and no medical care was given to him when he fell ill. He died in the Ukr prison Jan 2024. The US State Dept. did NOTHING to help him get out of prison and out of Ukraine. I know you know all of this, Larry, because he was your colleague. I am saying it here because some new readers may not know about Gonzalo.

So yes, Ukraine is and has been following the Zionist method in its treatment of journalists. Fine journalists like Eva Bartlett have been placed on Ukraine's "Kill List".

Speaking of following methods, I say that the Zionists are using the same method of containment and starvation on the people of Gaza that N a z i Germany used on the people in Leningrad during WW II.

EagleHorse5
