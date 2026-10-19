Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Richard Roskell's avatar
Richard Roskell
8d

I believe Larry and Karl Miller are correct in their assessments. If anything, they’ve been very measured in their descriptions of the damage to Saudi Arabia and its oil facilities.

As for Turkey, Pakistan or Egypt coming to the Saudi’s rescue after the USA remembered it left the stove on and rushed home, well, pigs may fly first. All three of those nations are within range of Iran’s and Yemen’s missiles. Pakistan meanwhile has far bigger fish to fry with India, and a festering war with the Taliban right on their western border. Turkey is next door to Iran, Egypt is economically dependent on the vulnerable Suez Canal, and none of those countries have a successful record of mounting a complex military operation in a distant foreign land against a competent adversary on their own soil. I’m not a military guy, but even I can see that would be suicidal. I mean, if even the USA declines such an adventure, who else would be foolish enough to try?

The Saudis have had their asses handed to them on a platter by Ansar Allah, and the USA has betrayed them and left the Saudis defenseless. All while their airports and oil infrastructure are going up in smoke. That kind of a setback takes ordinary mortals time to process and come to grips with. However the Saudis would be well-advised to make peace with their adversaries as rapidly as possible. They have the most to lose in this conflict by far, and little means to prevent it.

When you let loose the dogs of war, don’t be surprised if one of them comes back to maul you.

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mk68's avatar
mk68
8d

It is not clear that Europe's fate is of much interest to this (or indeed any) US administration since Obama, possibly even Dubya (when Donald Rumsfeld was dividing Europe into Old and New). The prize for successive neocon conspirators was identified openly by Zbigniew Brzezinski in his 1997 update of Halford Mackinder, "The Grand Chessboard": the destabilisation and dismantling of Russia, yielding access to lots of lovely assets that today are even more prized. Vice President Cheney's protégée Victoria Nuland became Vice President Biden's coordinator in Ukraine along with energy executive Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt, who with Nuland selected the interim government to replace Ukrainian President Yanukovich two weeks before the Maidan coup. Nuland verbalised US policy (those nice Democrats!) as "fuck the EU":

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-26079957 (amazing that this page is still up!)

Earlier European self-respect and aspirations to sovereignty were eventually replaced by a combination of US-funded political influencing (as repeatedy explained in recent times by Larry Wilkerson - more details please!) that gave us such statesmanlike giants as Jens Stoltenberg and Mark Rutte, in addition to current Tony Blair Institute employee former Finnish PM Sanna Marin, among many others. Now, because of the febrile political atmosphere across the continent, somebody like Angela Merkel, who clearly understood the value of Nordstream for Germany's economy while Chancellor, now pretends to have bought time for Ukraine with Minsk 2, which was in fact a last gasp at European sovereign diplomacy, simply to save her current reputation. Now, because of her cowardice, who in Russia or indeed anywhere would ever believe any deal struck with Europe?

Meanwhile, co-liar Francois Hollande's gift to France Emmanuel Macron fiddles with illegal tanker interceptions in the Indian Ocean and symbolic troop deployments supposedly to defend Saudi oil assets against missiles (good luck with that!) while his country burns. Europe's leaders today are so desperately lacking any competence or self-respect that no self-respecting US President would wish to sacrifice resources in order to save them, despite their predecessors having bought and paid for them. Talk about blowback.

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