Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Diana Read-Miedema's avatar
Diana Read-Miedema
7hEdited

Thank-you Larry and great team!♥ As a accounting & tax consultant 38 years I love charts and graphs so I really appreciate Larry's inclusion of them almost daily. "A picture is worth 1000 words". The articles are a quick read which working professionals need and can't sit through many daily hour-long conversations that only give a few X snippets.

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Lotso's avatar
Lotso
4hEdited

Re Larry’s chat with Nima.

Turkey already has a toll through the Bosphorus, it is USD6.7 per ton. Denmark used to charge a toll through the Oresund Sound until it was abolished in 1857. Tolls are charged for navigation through the St Lawrence Waterway.

Even under UNCLOS of which neither Iran and USA have ratified, territorial waters extend 12 nautical miles, the narrowest point in the Hormuz is 21 nautical miles thus the straits are not international waters. Under UNCLOS, vessels have a right of innocent passage through the Straits, meaning as long as the transit is not prejudicial to the peace, good order or security of the coastal state. So that rules out the US navy.

Pursuant to Article 26(2) of UNCLOS, charges may be levied upon a foreign ship passing through the territorial sea as payment only for specific services rendered to the ship. I can envisage such services to include guidance and pilotage services.

During the Dhofar Rebellion in Oman which began in 1965, the Shah of Iran sent the Imperial Iranian Army to assist the Al Bu Said dynasty to quell the rebellion. The reason given by the Shah was to secure Hormuz. Iranian troops only left after the Islamic revolution in 1979.

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