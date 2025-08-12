suppose because it is August, with most pundits and all of Europe on vacation, that the thirst for a story is making the upcoming summit between Putin and Trump the current center of the universe. My previous two posts on this meeting have belabored all of the key points and dynamics that will likely affect the outcome of the meeting. I described it on the podcast with Danny Haiphong and Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson as the expectations surrounding an arranged marriage: a groom is told he’s going to marry the most beautiful woman in the world, but when he gets the first glimpse at his new bride, it is Jabba the Hutt wearing a wedding gown.

Good-bye romance. One important point that I neglected to address in my previous posts on this issue is the fact that Putin and Trump have met at least three times previously, and those meetings were friendly and relaxed. I’ve spoken to a couple of people who have had private meetings with Trump and, according to them, Trump is a completely different person in a private setting. He is terribly insecure and he wants desperately to be liked. Accordingly, he does not engage in the bullying and insults that are part of his public persona. This may be one reason that Vladimir Putin wants to talk to Donald Trump face-to-face.

Putin has the advantage in this meeting. The Russian military’s offensive against Ukraine is accelerating and Ukraine is unable to slow it down; Russia’s economy is under control, with inflation projected to fall to 12% by years end; BRICS is now a very viable project, with India and Brazil especially energized to boost its financial mechanisms in the wake of Trump’s ill-advised tariff attacks on both countries; and Putin continues to enjoy enormous public support in Russia.

Trump needs a win, though you would not think so if you only listened to his self-congratulatory public comments, e.g., “I’ve stopped six wars.” Not true, but he is obsessed with that meme. Normally a meeting like this would require some serious advance work by Russian and US Sherpas. A diplomatic Sherpa is a high-ranking diplomat or senior government official who acts as the personal representative of a country’s leader in preparing for major international summit meetings, such as the G7, G20. Sherpas “do the heavy lifting,” which includes overseeing strategic planning, agenda setting, and detailed negotiations before the actual meeting of heads of state. They often draft summit communiqués, coordinate positions among nations, and resolve conflicts.

Marco Rubio did drop a hint a week ago that he has held at least one discussion with Russian diplomats (he did not specify who he talked to). So I cannot rule out that there has been some Sherpa activity going on behind the scenes. We will find out on Friday.

I participated in three podcasts today: the first with Nima, followed by my regular Monday chat with Judge Napolitano, and roundtable with Danny Haiphong and Colonel Lawrence Wilkerson: