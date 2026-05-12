Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
3h

😀 Big Thanks! 😃

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Edward Tawa's avatar
Edward Tawa
3h

And BRI sets China up as potentially the world’s largest receiver of principal and interest payments for likely the next Century.

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