Son of the New American Revolution

EagleHorse5
Michael
I think you left out what happened before? On the other side a car from ICE was stopping and some female protesters (I guess including that "attacked" lady") were ordered to stay away from the ICE/Border Patrol operation, to go behind the cars on the other side (the side where the shooting finally happened). The "victim" was standing in the middle of the street, directing/blocking traffic and seems he wanted to help that lady against ICE. So the ICE agents were ordering both to go behind that cars in order to stay away from their operation. Both resisted violently. So the officer was not just mob-like attacking, but enforcing his previous lawful order to stay away and go behind that cars. When the ICE officer sprayed the "victim" you can clearly see the "victim" is attacking the officer with his arm. (Ok, likely he just wanted to protect himself from the spray, anyway he attacked/touched the officer.) Then he was brought down by the other ICE/Border Patrol officers. So at that point the "victim" had already completed several crimes (Minnesota Statute § 609.50 – Obstructing Legal Process; Assault on Federal officer, serious, felony; hit with the arm, forcibly resists) and was about to be detained/arrested for that. During the fight on the ground he clearly still resisted actively, not laying on the ground, but with his back up in the air (another count of 18 U.S.C. § 111(a)). And then he clearly grabbed for his gun. The gun was not there any more because this ICE officer took it away some seconds ago, but he grabbed for it. So this proves some intention he wanted to use it (unlikely just check if it's there). Anyway, it's enough that he HAD a gun during his assault on the officer, which is 18 U.S.C. § 924(c) with minimum 5 yr jail time. Grabbing for the (non existing) gun could be brandishing, which would make min 7 years. So this guy is far away from being innocent in any way. (Not saying that he needed to be killed in any way. I suspect tht was kind of a misunderstanding in that crowd, but I tend to say that it was him who started all this and so the risk is on him. He had multiple easy chances to comply with the officers and prevent this outcome.) At least that's my understanding from what I heard and saw. Maybe this clarifies it: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YrzT6tYpK0Q (around 3:30).

