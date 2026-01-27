This statement from Homeland Security is a lie. I have ZERO tolerance for hypocrisy. Do you remember the case of Brian Malinowski? Bryan Malinowski was the executive director of Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport (also known as Adams Field) in Little Rock, Arkansas. On the morning of March 19, 2024, at approximately 6:00 a.m., agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) executed a federal search warrant at Malinowski’s home in west Little Rock. The warrant stemmed from an ATF investigation alleging that Malinowski had illegally sold firearms without a federal firearms license (FFL). Instead of arresting Malinowski during daylight hours, the ATF launched a forcible-entry raid on his home. Malinowski, fearing his home was being invaded by criminals, fired at the Federal agents and was shot in the head and killed.

There was ZERO justification for conducting a pre-dawn raid. This should have been handled with a phone call and a request for Malinowski to surrender himself to the ATF. Democrats in Congress defended the ATF, noting Malinowski shot first (wounding an agent), that probable cause existed (guns traced to crimes), and that Republicans were politicizing the case to attack gun regulations. Republican congressional reaction to the ATF raid on Bryan Malinowski’s home in Little Rock, Arkansas was strongly critical, framing it as an example of federal overreach, excessive force, and the “weaponization” of government agencies against law-abiding citizens and Second Amendment rights.

That was then. Now we have the spectacle of many Republicans insisting that Pretti had no rights under the First, Second and Fourth amendments to the US Constitution, while Democrats are making the same arguments against ICE that they rejected in the Malinowski case.

Even if Pretti was being directed by outside forces to protest ICE operations, he did not forfeit his Constitutional rights. He did not strike the ICE/Border Patrol officer. Instead, he stepped between the officer who was assaulting a woman who had done nothing to provoke the attack. At no point was he asked to produce ID. Most importantly, he had a valid concealed carry license. If you’re carrying concealed you don’t have to tell the police a damn thing unless you are detained for a reasonable suspicion that you have committed a crime. You may not like the fact that Pretti was protesting ICE, but as a US citizen he has a Constitutional right to do so and had not broken any laws.

At no time did he reach for his pistol… The pistol was violently taken from him by one of the ICE/Border Patrol officers and, according to some reports, that officer caused a negligent discharge. What should scare the living hell out of every American citizen is that the head of the Department of Justice (Bondi) and the Director of the FBI (Patel) have gone on the record insisting he had no First or Second amendment rights… That he deserved what he got.

Let’s do a thought experiment. Same exact situation in terms of what Pretti did and what the ICE goons did, only instead of ICE we have ATF agents. Let’s assume that Pretti had shown up at this protest at the encouragement of the NRA and was one of many patriots who gathered to protest the ATF for its actions that killed Brian Malinowski. Do you still believe that Pretti should have been killed just because the officers were frustrated by the citizen protests? The Feds murdered Pretti… It is that simple.

Now, with regard to the meeting in Dubai of Russian, Ukrainian and US military/intelligence officials last Friday and Saturday, Western outlets like BBC, The Guardian, Reuters, Al Jazeera, ABC News, The New York Times, and Euronews described the talks as the first trilateral engagement of its kind in nearly four years, noting direct face-to-face interaction between Ukrainian and Russian representatives (rare since early 2022). However, they stressed no deal was reached, with discussions focused on “outstanding elements” of a US-proposed peace framework (often attributed to Trump administration efforts). Many reports quoted US officials calling the talks “productive” or “substantial progress” in some areas, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy described them as “constructive” but “too early to draw conclusions.”

I was struck by the Western media’s mischaracterization of the Russian reaction… The Western press described the talks as “constructive” and held in a “positive spirit,” with the Kremlin viewing the fact that direct contacts occurred as a step forward. They claim that Peskov stated that the negotiations “can be assessed positively,” but emphasized that serious work remains ahead and no immediate breakthroughs were achieved.

So let’s look at what Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov actually said:

A friendly atmosphere at the negotiations on the Ukrainian conflict settlement is unlikely, but since such work is underway, it must be carried out effectively. If you are working at an expert level, then at minimum you should behave constructively towards each other. I would not say that there was a friendly atmosphere, as this is unlikely at this stage of the talks. However, if we are aiming to achieve results through negotiations, we need to communicate constructively with each other.

Until the US officials start listening and hearing what Russia is actually saying, there is little chance of any substantive progress via negotiations.

I did two podcasts today. The first was my regular Monday date with Judge Napolitano. The second is my chat with Natalie and Clayton Morris, who host Redacted, about the murder of Alex Pretti: