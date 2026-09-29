Fire at KNDS Ammo Plant in Italy

Since March 2026, a string of fires and explosions has hit European companies that supply Ukraine’s war effort. Some circulating accounts, including a widely shared video (Borzzikman), have inflated this into a campaign of bombings leveling munitions plants across the continent, including in Romania, France and Britain. The documented record is narrower, but still significant: eight incidents at seven companies in five countries, in six months. Three have been treated by authorities as deliberate. The question for the war is not whether each fire was sabotage, but what losing these facilities could do to Europe’s ability to supply Ukraine.

What actually happened

The documented incidents fall into three groups.

Artillery ammunition. On August 13, a fire in the powder-pressing area of KNDS Ammo Italy’s plant at Colleferro, southeast of Rome, was followed by a large explosion. All 24 workers were accounted for and no one was injured. The plant makes medium- and large-caliber ammunition, including 155mm shells, and Italy has not blamed Russia. In Bulgaria, arms maker EMCO lost an ammunition warehouse near Belitsa on August 10, and a second storage site near Tsareva Livada was hit by fire and detonations on September 11-12. Bulgaria’s minister first leaned toward an internal cause for the first incident. EMCO has called the second one sabotage, and officials have not ruled out outside interference. EMCO’s owner, Emilian Gebrev, was the target of a GRU-linked poisoning in 2015, and Bulgaria has issued Russian arrest warrants over earlier depot explosions between 2011 and 2020. On September 16, a roof fire hit a production building at ZVS Holding’s plant in Snina, Slovakia, which makes 155mm shell bodies. Part of the site was shut down. No evidence has been published linking it to sabotage.

Drones, robotics and electronics. The strongest cases of confirmed arson are here. On March 20, arsonists hit LPP Holding in Pardubice, Czech Republic, which supplies optics, drones and thermal equipment to Ukraine; suspects were detained, and possible Russian involvement is under investigation. On August 14-15, a building belonging to Milrem Robotics in Tallinn burned. Milrem makes the THeMIS unmanned ground vehicle, which Ukraine uses. Estonian prosecutors called the fire deliberate, and three suspects were detained in Latvia. On August 30-31, a fire hit a drone-component plant of WB Electronics in Skarżysko-Kamienna, Poland. WB is Poland’s leading drone maker, producing the Warmate loitering munition and FlyEye reconnaissance drones. Prime Minister Tusk called it deliberate sabotage and said a Russian trail was the obvious inference.

Aviation. On August 30, a fire destroyed a 2,000-square-meter composites plant of JFG Composites in Lublin, which makes parts for the helicopter maker PZL-Świdnik. Damage was put at about 21 million zloty. The cause has not been established.

Why these facilities matter

On their own, none of these incidents knocks out a major share of European production. There were no casualties, damage was mostly confined to single buildings, and firms like KNDS and WB operate several sites. But the list is striking for which parts of the supply chain it touches.

Energetics and shell bodies. Europe’s artillery shell output has been limited less by assembly lines than by propellant, explosives and forged shell bodies. Colleferro’s powder-pressing area and Snina’s shell-body production sit exactly in those constraints. A lost powder or forging line can take months to rebuild, because the equipment is specialized and must be recertified. Every month of lost output falls in the same window in which Europe is trying to reach its target of two million shells a year and close the gap with Russian production.

Drones. The drone and robotics incidents matter more than their size suggests. Drones now cause the majority of battlefield casualties, about three-quarters of Russian wounded according to a Russian military medical study, though artillery and glide bombs remain decisive against fortified positions. Ukraine’s drone advantage depends on constant design iteration with Western component suppliers. Damage to a company like WB, Milrem or LPP disrupts deliveries and also the engineering teams and test facilities that keep designs ahead of Russian electronic warfare. Those are harder to replace than a warehouse.

Stockpiles in transit. Bulgaria has been one of Ukraine’s most important sources of Soviet-caliber ammunition, much of it moving through companies like EMCO. Losing two storage sites in five weeks destroys finished stock that was ready to ship, which is the fastest-moving part of the supply chain.

The wider effects

The less visible effects may matter more than the direct losses.

Cost and delay. Every defense plant in Europe now has to add perimeter security, fire suppression and personnel vetting. Insurance premiums for defense manufacturing will rise. Companies considering new plants for Ukraine will have to weigh the risk that the site becomes a target. Those costs come out of the same budgets meant to expand production.

Politics. The incidents land in countries where support for Ukraine is already contested. Slovakia’s government has been openly skeptical of military aid, and Bulgaria’s politics are deeply divided over Russia. A fire at a Slovak or Bulgarian plant supplying Ukraine gives opponents of aid an argument: that the war is coming home. That pressure may be the most effective part of any sabotage campaign.

Calibration. The absence of casualties in every case is notable. If this is a coordinated campaign, it appears designed to impose costs and uncertainty while staying below the threshold that would trigger a unified NATO response. That matches the pattern European intelligence services have described since 2024: parcel incendiaries, arson recruited through Telegram, and reconnaissance of defense sites, like the case charged in Swindon this September.

The limits

Attribution is proven in only a handful of cases. Most defense plants handle explosive, flammable materials, and industrial fires happen. Colleferro and Snina have no public evidence of sabotage at all, and even where arson is established, the link to Russian intelligence has not yet been proven in court. Nothing on this list amounts to a strategic blow.

Europe’s defense output is still growing, but more slowly than its orders, and on an industrial base that is shrinking around it. Europe’s artillery ammunition capacity has risen from about 300,000 rounds a year in 2022 to roughly two million, and Rheinmetall’s sales rose almost 70% in the second quarter of 2026. But certifying a new production line takes four to five years, skilled technicians are scarce, and Rheinmetall has already cut its 2026 sales forecast. Meanwhile German industry is contracting: Volkswagen is closing plants, BASF is shifting production to China, and the same high energy costs driving that decline weigh on energy-intensive propellant and explosives production. That is why fires at the bottlenecks matter more than their size suggests.

Set against Russia, the gap is stark. In artillery, the core of an attrition war, Estonian intelligence estimates that Russian factories produced about seven million artillery, mortar, tank and rocket rounds in 2025, against a European capacity for 155mm shells of about two million a year. Even adding U.S. production, which is targeting 100,000 rounds a month in 2026, the West is not matching Russian output. In long-range strike drones, Russia was producing about 5,500 a month in March 2026 by CSIS’s count, and Ukrainian intelligence says the Alabuga plant alone now turns out about 3,000 jet-powered Geran-4 and Geran-5 drones a month. Europe makes nothing comparable in volume; its answer to a drone costing tens of thousands of euros is an interceptor costing €2-5 million. Russia also produces more than 200 cruise and ballistic missiles a month, according to Ukrainian intelligence. In armor, Bruegel estimated that Russia raised tank output from 40 a month in late 2022 to more than 130 by mid-2024, much of it modernized from Soviet stocks, while titling its comparison with Germany “sluggish German rearmament versus surging Russian defence production.” Europe’s advantages lie in aircraft and naval forces, not in the munitions and drones this war consumes. Every fire at a European bottleneck widens a gap that Europe is already struggling to close.

These incidents won’t decide the war. What they can do is slow Europe’s ramp-up at its weakest points: propellant, shell bodies, drones and stockpiles ready to ship. They also raise the cost and political risk of every new plant. In a war of attrition in which Russia is already outproducing Europe in artillery ammunition, anything that slows Europe’s catch-up works in Moscow’s favor. The damage has been limited so far. If the pace of incidents from August and September continues, the cumulative effect on Europe’s supply to Ukraine could become significant.

Judge Nap and I discussed my article on the hardening stance of Putin and Lavrov:

Always enjoy chattling with Jim Webb. We discussed the likelihood that a ship attached to the US Marine Expeditionary Unit was hit:

Transition Protocol time… Mr. Z and I discuss Iran’s diplomatic offensive in the U.S.:

Back with Kyle Anzalone after a three week hiatus:

Nima and I touched on a number of issues, including Kata’ib Hezbollah’s warning to the Government of Iraq:

Uncle Larry back with Mario:

Sulaiman and I discuss Trump’s rejection of Iran’s nuclear peace deal: