Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
Sep 29

😀Big Thanks😃

Reply
Share
Kedi's avatar
Kedi
Sep 29

This comparison seems to be a big basket of mixed fruits, to just apples. Sloppy and deceptive.

"Russian factories produced about seven million artillery, mortar, tank and rocket rounds in 2025, against a European capacity for 155mm shells of about two million a year."

But I do think Russia is totally kicking ass in military production in both volume and cost.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Larry C Johnson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture