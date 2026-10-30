There is a certain kind of travel itinerary you learn to recognize after a career in the intelligence business. A politician under criminal investigation, ordered by his country’s Supreme Court to surrender his passport, slips across a border at night. Within forty minutes he is aboard a private jet with a colorful ownership history. The jet avoids his home country’s airspace, refuels in a third country and lands at an airfield in Miami with a long and storied past. By the time anyone in Brasília has finished drafting a press release, he is in Florida, holding a fresh immigration status and promising to lead his nation from exile.

That is what happened this week to Flávio Bolsonaro, the Brazilian senator and presidential candidate who lost Sunday’s runoff to Lula. And if you think that is just a family vacation that got out of hand, I have a Gulfstream I’d like to sell you. It has had six registrations.

What the New York Times says

Let’s start with what is on the record. On Thursday the New York Times reported, citing U.S. officials and a person familiar with the logistics, that President Trump and his aides helped Flávio leave Brazil and enter the United States. The private jet was reportedly arranged by Jason Miller, the Trump political operative now serving as a special government employee in the White House. Miller declined to comment. Flávio’s brother Eduardo, who already lives in Texas courtesy of a fast-tracked green card, had been in touch with him. Brazil’s Folha de S.Paulo adds that Secretary of State Marco Rubio was involved.

Flávio, his wife and two daughters crossed into Argentina by land on Tuesday night. Justice Alexandre de Moraes had ordered him to hand over his passports in a money-laundering investigation; Brazil had cancelled his travel documents and barred him from leaving. That turned out to be more of a suggestion. The family boarded a Gulfstream G400, registration LV-JQW, operated by the Argentine charter firm Baires Fly, refueled in Guayaquil, Ecuador, and landed at Miami’s Opa-locka airport on Wednesday morning. U.S. border officers admitted them on “parole,” a status normally reserved for urgent humanitarian cases or significant public benefit. Flávio reportedly presented an expired diplomatic passport. A green card is said to be on the fast track. Trump’s explanation: “We gave him a pass to come into the country, so we’ll see.”

The Times story says the White House did it. Fine. But the White House communications shop does not, as a rule, run exfiltrations across three countries in 48 hours. Somebody else knows how to do that.

What my experience tells me

I want to be clear about what follows. The Times does not report a CIA role, and no one has produced a document proving one. What I can tell you is what this operation looks like to someone who spent years watching how the agency does business. And it looks very familiar.

Start with the speed. Flávio lost the runoff on October 25. The passport order came down. By Monday the plan was in motion, and by Wednesday morning he was in Miami. Moving a family across an international border at night, coordinating a foreign charter, arranging a refueling stop in a third country, routing the aircraft around Brazilian airspace and having U.S. immigration officers ready with a parole decision on arrival is not something you improvise between campaign tweets. It requires people who already know each other, already trust each other and already have the phone numbers. In my experience, a link-up that fast between the agency and a foreign political figure strongly suggests a relationship that predates the emergency. You do not make a new friend on Monday and fly him to Miami on Wednesday.

Then look at the ground in Argentina. According to Página/12 and other Argentine outlets, the family crossed the border in a van escorted by an Argentine police vehicle, and officers of Argentina’s Airport Security Police were seen leaving afterward. Agents of SIDE, Argentina’s intelligence secretariat, were reportedly spotted at the Iguazú airport on Monday, which is what tipped airport staff that something was up. Milei’s government first denied Flávio had entered the country, then confirmed it only after Trump said publicly that he’d heard Flávio was in Argentina. Liaison services do not usually turn up at a provincial airport in the middle of the night for a commercial charter.

The airplane

Now, the airplane. I spent some time this week tracing the history of LV-JQW, and it reads like a case study in how an aircraft acquires a useful past.

It is Gulfstream serial number 1524, built in 2004. It has carried six registrations. It began life as N524GA at the factory, then spent a decade as N522AC under a leasing company and later an LLC called Alanza Acquisitions. In 2014 it was briefly registered as N522AG and then placed with a trustee, Aerownership North American Services, the kind of arrangement used to hold an aircraft for an owner who would prefer not to appear on the paperwork. It then went to Mexico as XA-CHG. In 2020 it came back to Gulfstream in Savannah as N152GA, and six months later it was exported to Argentina and became LV-JQW, owned by Baires Fly.

Baires Fly, for its part, flies Argentina’s elite. Its reported clients include President Milei and former presidents Macri and Fernández. Last December, according to Clarín, the head of Argentina’s football association used this very jet to fly to the World Cup draw in Washington. And in Argentina’s ANDIS corruption case, a federal prosecutor has named Baires Fly as one of the hubs for laundering money skimmed from the national disability agency. The company has not been charged, and the businessman linked to it denies wrongdoing. In the past year the aircraft logged about 290 flight legs, with Fort Lauderdale its most frequent foreign destination, 91 legs, and 43 legs touching Brazil.

Let me put on my old hat. An aircraft that has passed through a chain of LLCs and a trustee, that has flown under the flags of three countries, that belongs to a charter operator trusted by presidents across the political spectrum, that shuttles constantly between South America and South Florida and that has a well-established route around Brazilian airspace: that is exactly the profile of an aircraft the agency would want to use or have access to. The beauty of it is that nothing about it is unusual for a rich man’s jet. Every business aircraft has an LLC. That is what makes it such good cover. The most useful covered aircraft never look covered. They look like a charter.

I am not claiming that I can prove LV-JQW is a CIA asset, or that Baires Fly knew anything beyond the booking. I am saying that if you set out to design a deniable aircraft for a discreet exfiltration from the Southern Cone, you would come up with something that looks a lot like this one.

Welcome home to Opa-locka

And then there is where it landed. Of all the airports in South Florida, Flávio’s jet chose Opa-locka. For readers too young to remember, the old naval air station at Opa-locka was where the CIA ran logistics for the 1954 coup in Guatemala. It is where Cuban exiles were selected for the Bay of Pigs. It hosted operations against Castro during Operation Mongoose, and it surfaced in the Kerry Committee’s investigation of the Contra supply network in the 1980s. Today it is a county executive airport, and the agency’s old buildings are long gone. Maybe it was just the most convenient runway. But in this business, you learn not to believe in too many coincidences.

The real question

None of this should surprise anyone. The Bolsonaros have spent years courting the American right. Eduardo has lived in Texas since 2025 and lobbied Washington for sanctions on Brazil’s Supreme Court justices. The Trump administration has made no secret of its hostility to Lula and its eagerness to build a “Shield of the Americas” of friendly governments. Trump called Sunday’s election “another rigged election” without offering a shred of evidence. Lula called Flávio’s flight a “shameful act.”

The question Congress should be asking is simple. When the White House decided to help a foreign politician evade his own country’s courts, who did the work? Jason Miller is a communications man. The State Department can issue a waiver. But somebody coordinated a night border crossing, a foreign charter, a refueling stop in Ecuador and a parole on arrival, all in about two days, without a single public misstep. That is not a political operation. That is tradecraft.

If the CIA was involved, the American people deserve to know, because it means the agency is once again in the business of picking winners and losers in Latin American politics, the business that gave us Guatemala, Chile and the Bay of Pigs. If it wasn’t, then the White House has apparently developed its own private exfiltration service, which is worse. Either way, Flávio Bolsonaro is sitting comfortably in Florida, declaring himself the leader of Brazil, and the man who beat him at the ballot box is being told by the President of the United States that the election was rigged.

Welcome to the Monroe Doctrine, 2026 edition. Same airport. Better jet.

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