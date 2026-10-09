Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Violinmaven's avatar
Violinmaven
Oct 9

What’s really sick here is that SATANYAHU was willing to SACRIFICE THE PEOPLE ON THAT PLANE FOR THE SAKE OF SAVING HIS OWN POLITICAL POSITION AS PRIME MINISTER. That’s what this is all about.

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aDoozy
Oct 9

Thank you for including the pilot's letter. His theory about what happened on that plane--and the reason for it--is believable and convincing. He has knowledge and experience of how things work during a flight, and so his scenario makes sense to me. He knows how Israel (the Mossad) operates, and this incident's players and actions fit a script for a false flag event that Israeli Intelligence has used before.

As to why the UAE allowed this man with flimsy security creds to co-pilot one of their airliners...the UAE and Israel are allies--they have shared strategic interests. 

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