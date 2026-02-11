Sergei Lavrov has done it again. Last week he did an extended interview with RT’s Rick Sanchez. On Monday he did a similar on-the-record interview with BRICS TV, which I discussed in my piece last night (Monday). And today — Tuesday — Sergei Lavrov gave an extensive interview to Russia’s NTV television channel. The discussion covered global multipolarity, relations with the West (particularly the US and Europe), the Ukraine conflict negotiations, nuclear arms control following the New START Treaty’s expiration, and other geopolitical issues. Overall, the interview reinforced Russia’s view that the war in Ukraine was caused by NATO’s provocations. Lavrov did not mince words in blaming the West/US for stalling progress on Ukraine despite some positive signals from Trump, and stressed Moscow’s commitment to multipolarity while maintaining firm red lines on security. You can read the full interview at the link above.

Lavrov started off by emphasizing the shift from 500 years of Western dominance (built on slavery and colonialism) toward a multipolar world. He highlighted the growing influence of countries like China, India, Brazil, and integration blocs such as BRICS-related structures, the EAEU, CIS, CSTO, ASEAN, and the GCC. He accused Europe of persisting in dictating approaches across Eurasia, obstructing natural cooperation (e.g., between Russia and Central Asia or the South Caucasus), and interfering in the Arctic.

Lavrov dropped a verbal bomb when he described US-Russia relations as moving “in the wrong direction,” with the US pursuing global dominance rather than dividing spheres of influence. He noted Trump’s contacts with countries buying Russian oil/gas as an attempt to dominate the global energy market. He did praise Trump as the only Western leader to publicly acknowledge Russia’s interest in preventing further NATO expansion, calling it a “huge step.,” but he then rejected Trump’s claim that Russia had violated its obligations under New START, calling them unfounded.

Lavrov downplayed the New START treaty’s February 5, 2026, expiration, noting it had not functioned for the past three years. He told the reporter that Russia will not initiate escalation, but will closely monitor US actions “with full responsibility.” He expressed skepticism about US ideas to include China in future arms talks (possibly to divert from core issues) and said any multilateral agreement must account for Britain and France’s capabilities. He reaffirmed that Russia relies on its armed forces as its main guarantor of security post-treaty.

With respect to negotiations with Ukraine, Lavrov warned against excessive optimism, stating there is still “a long way to go” and “a large distance” to cover. Military-to-military discussions involve “multifaceted, substantial” issues requiring meticulous detail, including control mechanisms for any agreement. Root causes of the conflict also must be addressed, including Russia’s security, elimination of threats (no weapons in Ukraine threatening Russia), and rights of Russians/Russian-speakers in Ukraine per international law and the UN Charter.

He claimed the US recognizes that territorial issues should be resolved based on “realities on the ground” and the will of the people. Lavrov criticized European plans (e.g., immediate ceasefire) as solving nothing and providing Ukraine with sharply increased military aid without recognition of changes. He reiterated Russia’s position drawing from past frameworks (e.g., 2022 Istanbul talks), rejecting meaningful security guarantees for Ukraine that could threaten Russia. Europe is trying back-channel contacts on Ukraine, but offers nothing new compared to public statements.

Lavrov explicitly stated that Russia has “no intention” and “absolutely no reason” to attack Europe (or any part of it). He stressed there are no plans for offensive actions against NATO countries or the EU. He warned that if Europe (or Western forces) were to act on what he called their “threats” — i.e., prepare for and launch an attack on Russia — Moscow’s response would be a full-scale military retaliation using all available means, in line with Russia’s military doctrine. He contrasted this with the current Ukraine operation, which he (and Putin) describe as a limited “special military operation,” implying a broader conflict would be far more severe but still reactive.

Doing these three interviews in three of the last four word days is unusual for Lavrov. I believe he was directed by President Putin to use the press as a means of delivering a tough message to Donald Trump and the rest of NATO. Putin and his advisers had hoped that Trump would deliver on his promises made at the August 2025 meeting in Anchorage and that he would have made some concrete gestures of goodwill, such as unfreezing Russia’s assets or eliminating tariffs on countries that buy Russian oil. Instead, Trump has essentially told Putin to fuck off. Russia has received the message and is now putting Trump on notice that Russia’s demands are clear and firm. If Trump decides to attack Iran then prospects for improved relations between Washington and Moscow will be dashed.

Nima is back home in Brazil and he hosted Professor Marandi and me for a follow up chat on the looming war with the US. I also spoke with Glenn Diesen on Monday and he posted our conversation today: