This wiil be short. Yesterday, Friday, I traveled to NYC to attend the Russia Day festivities at the Russian Mission to the UN. If you ever get invited, don’t miss a Russian party… great food and drink accompanied by good conversation. Speaking of companions, I was with Garland Nixon and Randy Credico. Anyway, that’s my excuse for not posting late last night.

Iran and Pakistan are getting played for suckers. The so-called deal that Trump says will be signed on Sunday will not be signed on Sunday. In fact, there may never be a signing. Here is what the spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry said today (Saturday):

The Islamabad memorandum, which is currently being worked on, is aimed at ending the war, and at this stage it has been decided that there will be no talks on the nuclear issue. We must wait for the exact moment of signing the memorandum. Although it will not happen tomorrow, the possibility of signing in the coming days cannot be ruled out. However, due to the instability of the other side, we must be cautious when it comes to any statements regarding this process.

Let me remind you of Iran’s original fourteen points that it presented to the US on April 8:

🔸Permanent and immediate cessation of war on all fronts, including Lebanon.

🔸The US’s “commitment to non-interference in Iran’s internal affairs” and respect for its sovereignty.

🔸Lifting of US naval blockade within 30 days.

🔸Withdrawal of US forces from around Iran.

🔸Reopening the strait of Hormuz within 30 days “with Iranian arrangements”.

🔸Suspension of US sanctions on Iranian oil.

🔸US and allies to draw up reconstruction plans for Iran “worth at least $300bn”.

🔸Sixty days of negotiations to reach a final agreement “based on nuclear issues and the complete lifting of” sanctions.

🔸Reiterating Iran’s commitment not to produce nuclear weapons.

🔸During the negotiations, the US will not increase its forces in the region or impose new sanctions.

🔸Release $24bn in blocked Iranian funds.

🔸Establishing a monitoring mechanism to implement the agreement.

🔸Final agreement to be approved by a UN security council resolution.

🔸The final negotiations will not begin before the release of half of Iran’s frozen funds, the suspension of oil sanctions and the lifting of the naval blockade. “Discussions about Iran’s missile programme and support for resistance groups have been definitively removed from the agenda.”

If you think that Trump will sign on to this agreement then you must also believe in Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny. Whatever Iran thinks it is signing on to it will be a lie. Stay tuned.

Here is Friday’s Intel Roundtable:

Colonel Wilkerson and I had an early morning chat with Nima:

Glenn Diesen interviewed me shortly after I arrived in NYC:

Pepe and I did another Transition Protocol with Zulfiqar Ali to address the latest rumors about the Islamabad Accord:

Here is my latest Counter Currents that I recorded early Thursday morning: