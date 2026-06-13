Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
10h

Great image: the oil-peace-war go-round

Bamboozled fits: cheated, duped, tricked

I agree with Larry, because Trump (and Netanyahu) do not want agreement, concessions, defeat, surrender, or peace.

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Mario A Leblanc's avatar
Mario A Leblanc
8h

This is very good news: DNI Tulsi Gabbard

@DNIGabbard

¨Today, I’m releasing never before seen intelligence revealing new evidence of past US government funding for more than 120 biolabs in over 30 countries, including Ukraine.

In support of President Trump‘s Executive Order to end federal funding of dangerous gain of function research around the world, and increase transparency and accountability, ODNI will continue working with partners across the Administration to identify where these labs are, what pathogens they contain, and what “research” is being conducted.¨

https://x.com/DNIGabbard/status/2065440568423944607

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