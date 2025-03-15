Today was a busy day with podcasts. I will start you off with my Counter Currents post. Instead of interviewing someone else, I decided to provide you a blow-by-blow account of my time in Moscow with Judge Napolitano. It is a bit of a travelvlog. I recount how the Judge and I spent our time, starting with our arrival on Thursday, then providing details of our activities on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Originally, we were supposed to meet with Mr. Lavrov on Friday, but the meeting was pushed to Monday. Turned out to be a real blessing. The Judge and I had a chance to tour some excellent sites and, to top it off, we visited a Russian firearms range on Sunday. The last portion of the video is devoted to the conversation with Sergei Lavrov and Maria Zakharova:

Despite being jet-lagged, I did my usual Friday chat with Nima. While in Moscow I encountered several people who said they are fans of Nima. I told him prior to starting the recording that he has an international fan base.

We spent most of the time today discussing Putin’s reaction to the US/Ukraine negotiation in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. We also touched on the withdrawal of Daniel Davis’ nomination to serve as a Deputy to Tulsi Gabbard in the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. Danny was attacked by the rabid Zionists that populate Washington, and the Trump team, lacking a spine, succumbed to the Israel lobby and notified Danny he would not be hired. A real shame.

I spoke with Danny Thursday evening, after the news broke, and reminded him that he should take comfort in the fact that the Zionists are afraid of him. His show, Daniel Davis Deep Dive, is influential and the effort put forward to block his appointment is a testimony to his effectiveness. Hopefully, this brings more people to his channel.

I also learned that David Corn, a Zionist shill masquerading as a journalist, is prepping a hit piece for Mother Jones on Danny. Corn, according to an email he sent Danny, is going to attack him for regularly interviewing Doug MacGregor and me. If those crazies are attacking Doug and me, it means that we are hitting them where it hurts.

And no Friday would be complete without the Judge Napolitano Roundtable with my old friend, Ray McGovern. We discuss the Monday conversation with Foreign Minister Lavrov and President Putin’s response to the proposed ceasefire deal that the US and Ukraine crafted in Jeddah: