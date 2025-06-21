It has been a busy Friday. I’ve been running my mouth for most of the day. I’ve posted five videos below. I also posted at Counter Currents my latest interview with Alastair Crooke. I will post that on the blog tomorrow. All of the discussions centered on whether Trump will attack Iran, as well as an assessment of the state of this war after a week of intense attacks by both sides.

Despite Donald Trump’s statement that he’ll make his decision about attacking Iran within two weeks, I don’t think he is going to delay. From my contacts within the US military, all signs indicate that we are on-the-luge (a fast snow sled) at this point and there’s no way to get off. We are hurtling downhill… too much is already in motion. Even if Trump decides tomorrow to call everything off, we’ve already set up and committed enough support assets so that the Israeli Defense Force has everything it needs. Reversing course seems very unlikely now because of bureaucratic momentum. I hope that I am wrong and, when the dust finally settles, you can accuse me of being a nervous Nellie instead of a Cassandra.

The fighter and bomber units that Trump has deployed to do the job are considered elite — i.e., they’re really good at their jobs. They’re going to try to black out Iran’s air defenses completely during the window of the strike. While China will most likely use it as an intelligence gathering opportunity for their own purposes, the task of trying to hand off targeting data to the Iranians to counter the strike will be very difficult to accomplish because the US and Israel will try to blanket everything with electronic warfare.

Notwithstanding the work of the US and Israeli planners, there remains some uncertainty. For example, have the Russians or Chinese deployed any electronic warfare units to counter what the US and Israel may employ? Has Iran requested the deployment of Russian S-400 air-defense systems?

Chances that diplomacy will derail Trump’s insane attack are slim, based on Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi’s comments to NBC today:

If Washington wants diplomacy, we were engaged in it when “Israel” attacked us. If the Americans are serious about diplomacy, they should contact “Israel” to halt its aggression. We have concluded that American diplomacy was a cover for what “Israel” did. We achieved nuclear technology with our own capabilities, and we can rebuild what was destroyed. There is currently a lack of trust with the United States. Perhaps Washington has a plan to attack Iran and simply needs negotiations as cover. A return to diplomacy is only possible when the aggression stops and the aggressor is held accountable. We are currently striking “Israeli” economic facilities after they began targeting our economic facilities.

Iran is holding firm to its position — i.e., continued enrichment of uranium in accordance with the NPT treaty and no deal on Iran’s stockpile of ballistic missiles. Trump gives every indication that he will reject Iran’s terms… hence, no deal.

