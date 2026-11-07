Here is a number the White House would prefer you not memorize: 99.259 million barrels. That is how much distillate, meaning diesel, heating oil and the like, the United States had in storage at the end of October. It is the lowest weekly level since May 2003. Diesel inventories are now 17.8 percent below where they stood on February 27, the day before Operation Epic Fury, and roughly 13 percent below the five-year seasonal average.

If you drive a truck, farm a field or heat a house in New England, that number already shows up in your bills. The national average for diesel was $6.29 a gallon on November 2. Diesel futures closed at $4.39 a gallon on Friday. And winter, as one market analyst I rely on dryly noted, “has not yet fully joined the bidding.”

The refineries are fine. That’s the problem.

The easy story would be that American refineries are falling apart. They are not. The latest Energy Information Administration data, for the week ended October 30, show the opposite:

Refineries processed 16.725 million barrels of crude a day, up 199,000 barrels from the week before and 5.6 percent above February.

National utilization hit 94.5 percent. On the Gulf Coast it reached 96.1 percent.

Distillate production held at 5.154 million barrels a day, 7.1 percent above February.

In other words, the system is running flat out and still cannot put anything aside. The inventory draw that week was not caused by a refinery breakdown or a sudden export binge. Domestic demand jumped by 232,000 barrels a day, to 4.439 million. Exports rose a mere 21,000 barrels a day. The harvest probably explains part of it, with combines and grain trucks burning diesel across the Farm Belt. But EIA’s demand figure is an estimate of apparent consumption, not a meter on every tractor in Iowa.

The structural problem is that Americans and foreign buyers are bidding for the same shrinking pile. Over the past four weeks, domestic demand averaged 4.175 million barrels a day, 8.7 percent above last year. Exports averaged 1.353 million barrels a day, about 23 percent above February. Jet fuel exports are up 81 percent since February. We are selling our fuel abroad at war prices while our own tanks drain.

As the analysis puts it, America is not failing to produce diesel. It is failing to rebuild a cushion. A system with no cushion only needs one hurricane, one refinery fire or one cold snap to turn a tight market into a shortage.

The reserve that isn’t

Then there is the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, the national savings account for exactly this kind of emergency. It held 415.4 million barrels on February 27. It now holds 282.2 million, the lowest level since October 1982. That is a 32 percent drawdown in eight months, mostly through the 172-million-barrel US share of the International Energy Agency’s emergency release.

And we are not done. Last week, the government said oil companies had agreed to borrow about 40 million more barrels, the final batch of the US commitment. The Energy Department’s own projection puts the reserve at about 243 million barrels once everything is delivered.

Consider the floors we are passing on the way down:

The informal safety line, about 300 million barrels. Amos Hochstein, a former Biden energy adviser, said he knew of no one who thought the reserve could safely go much lower. We passed it this autumn.

The statutory floor, 252.4 million barrels. Congress set it as the limit for routine emergency sales. The Energy Department is getting around it by calling the releases “exchanges” rather than sales. Clever. The caverns do not know the difference. If the last 40 million barrels go out, we fall through this one too.

The caverns themselves. Sandia National Laboratories found in late 2024 that well deformation is outpacing the department’s repair capacity. Three of the six caverns at Bayou Choctaw have one drawdown left before they risk losing structural integrity. The GAO now puts effective drawdown capacity near 2.7 million barrels a day, against a design rate of 4.4 million.

What is left in the caverns matters as much as how much. On October 16, the Energy Department reported 96.6 million barrels of sweet crude and 185.6 million barrels of sour. Neither is heavy crude. DOE describes both as mostly light, between 30 and 40 degrees API. The difference is sulfur, and sulfur by itself makes nothing. Refiners pay to strip it out to meet the 15-parts-per-million limit on diesel.

What matters is where the barrels go. Gulf Coast refineries, which make most of America’s diesel, spent billions on cokers and hydrocrackers to run heavier, higher-sulfur crude and turn more of each barrel into diesel and jet fuel. Feed those plants light sweet shale instead and they make more gasoline and less diesel. So the reserve’s sour barrels are its real diesel insurance. They are the closest match the SPR has for those refineries.

That insurance is down to about 186 million barrels. If the final 40 million barrels on loan are mostly sour, it could fall to around 146 million. Even then, the reserve cannot stand in for the truly heavy Canadian, Venezuelan and Mexican crudes those refineries were built to run. That is why the nearly 4 million barrels a day arriving from Canada matter more to your diesel bill than the SPR’s headline number.

So the reserve is not just lower. It is slower, older and more fragile than the number suggests. And the Energy Department, never one to waste a euphemism, still calls it strategic.

Who pays

Diesel is not a luxury good. It moves nearly everything Americans eat, wear and buy. It runs the combines, the freight trains, the barges and the backup generators. When diesel stays above $6 a gallon, the cost shows up a few weeks later in groceries, shipping fees and every “fuel surcharge” line on every invoice in the country. That is the inflation voters punished last Tuesday, and it is baked in for the winter.

The empty reserve makes it worse, because it removes the government’s only real tool for the next shock. The SPR exists so that a president can open the taps when a hurricane takes out Gulf Coast refineries or a war closes a strait. This president has already opened them for the current war. If Iran hits another tanker, or a cold snap lands on the Northeast in January, there is much less left to throw at the problem, and it comes out slower. Refilling will not be cheap either. At $90 a barrel, putting back 200 million barrels would cost about $18 billion, with WTI trading near $91 on Friday.

None of this should surprise anyone who has been reading Karl Miller. His October 22 assessment of the UAE showed Fujairah’s product stocks down about 65 percent, with light products down 87 percent. His November 1 report on the Gulf tanker fleet showed why the cushion is not coming back soon. Seventy-nine tankers damaged, 18 VLCCs out of service, replacement ships not due until 2028 to 2030. He estimated that losing just 10 percent of Gulf product-tanker service, on a longer voyage, would cut 243,750 barrels a day of diesel and 130,000 of jet fuel. ADNOC’s own CEO told ADIPEC on Monday that diesel stocks in some markets were at their lowest seasonal level in 35 years.

The Gulf lost its buffers to missiles. America is spending its buffers to keep pump prices from rising faster. It is the same disease with a different cause, and the market is pricing both.

Winter is coming. So is the bill.

To be fair, the data do not show a collapse. Refineries are running hard, Canadian heavy crude is flowing at close to 4 million barrels a day, and the discount on Western Canadian Select says heavy feedstock is not the immediate bottleneck. Nor do the numbers prove anyone in Washington is deliberately shipping diesel overseas to pad refiners’ margins. What they show is simpler and, frankly, worse. America is producing more diesel than it did before the war and still running down its stocks, while the emergency reserve behind those stocks is nearly spent.

And here is the part Washington will be tempted to forget now that the votes are counted. The election is over. The oil shock is not. The ballots were cast on Tuesday, but the barrels lost since February 28 are still lost. The tankers sitting on the bottom of the Gulf of Oman did not refloat when the networks called the House.

Even the optimists are measuring the recovery in years. Aramco’s CEO, Amin Nasser, warned in October that even after Hormuz fully reopens, refilling the world’s inventories while meeting demand “could take up to two years.” Karl Miller’s fleet data say the replacement tankers will not arrive until 2028 to 2030. Refilling America’s own reserve means buying back more than 170 million barrels in a market that has none to spare. A ceasefire tomorrow would stop the bleeding. It would not refill the tanks, rebuild the fleet or bring diesel back to $4 a gallon. Voters punished the war in November. They will be paying for it well into the next presidential term. The administration has spent eight months treating the Strategic Petroleum Reserve like a credit card with no statement date. The statement is arriving now, just as the furnaces kick on. Diesel is below 100 million barrels, the reserve is at a 44-year low, and the Gulf’s tanker fleet will not be rebuilt before the next presidential term. The voters already noticed. The market noticed long before them. The White House, as usual, will notice last.

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