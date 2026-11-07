Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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mk68's avatar
mk68
2h

It was the 2022 midterms that led the Biden administration to engage in tactical drawdowns of the supposedly strategic reserve, with serious long term consequences:

https://energynewsbeat.co/crude-oil/us-strategic-petroleum-reserve-sites-left-inoperable-under-biden-administration-trump-and-energy-secretary-wright-race-to-fix-the-damage/

As with weapons stocks and the billions of dollars already showered on Israel and Ukraine, Biden/Sullivan/Blinken/Yellen/autopen left behind them a bare set of cupboards. Trump tried his best to ignore the consequences of that via tariffs, forcing allies to spend more on their own US-aligned and approved ”security”, and, in the case of stupid Europeans, pay (and even borrow to pay) for weapons for Ukraine’s catastrophic sacrifice. Under these circumstances, Elon Musk’s description of the Big Beautiful Bill as a ”disgusting abomination” was spot on. He might revisit those thoughts as he ponders life while half a billion dollars lighter.

If Karl Miller has written a more long term perspective on the SPR and its misuse and abuse by successive administrations, it would be of great interest to many of us here.

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Caribbean Hawk's avatar
Caribbean Hawk
1h

This analysis reminds me what the great Ernest Hemming responded to the question How did you go bankrupt? “Two ways. Gradually, then suddenly.”

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