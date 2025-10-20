Today was fascinating and exhausting. I had six separate podcasts, where I interviewed the following six gentleman. Quite a diverse group… Three are members of the Duma, one is the former Prime Minister of Ukraine, one is a popular journalist and one — Mr. Ionov — played basketball at an Alabama prep school and has a $10 million FBI bounty on his head. More about him later. All of these will eventually be translated and posted into English. I will keep you posted.

Let’s start with Evgeny Popov:

Evgeny Georgievich Popov (born September 11, 1978, Moscow) is a Russian journalist, television host, correspondent, and political commentator. He is the host of the programs “60 Minutes” and “Evening with Vladimir Solovyov” on the Rossiya-1 TV channel. A deputy of the State Duma of the VIII convocation and a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, he is known as one of the most prominent representatives of the state-patriotic position in Russian media. Current Status in 2025:

Deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation

Member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs

Host of “60 Minutes” and “Evening with Vladimir Solovyov”

Regular participant in key international political forums

As we chatted after our recorded session, I learned that Evgeny has traveled to 44 of the 50 states. He actually like American and Americans even though he is on the sanction list and is no longer allowed to visit the US. Yep, we can’t have bona fide journalists wandering around America… He might report some real news.

Next up, Dmitry Nosov:

Dmitry Yuryevich Nosov (born October 17, 1980, Irkutsk) is a Russian politician and statesman. He is a Deputy of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation and a member of the State Duma Committee on Physical Culture, Sports, Tourism, and Youth Affairs. A former professional athlete, he holds the titles of Master of Sports in Judo and Sambo and is an Honored Master of Sports of Russia. He is known for his active civic stance and work in youth policy and sports development. He was the main lobbyist of the anti-tobacco law and has authored 40 legislative proposals. Of the four laws adopted despite the government’s opposition, two were initiated by Nosov. He is one of Putin’s favorite judokas—they first met in person in 2004. Nosov has also worked in television.Current Status in 2025:

Deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation

Member of the State Duma Committee on Physical Culture, Sports, Tourism, and Youth Affairs

Member of the State Duma Commission on the Development of the Far East and the Arctic

Member of the Interfactional Parliamentary Group for Sports Development

Dimitry is a terrific young guy who is focused on promoting youth sports and encouraging a healthy life style. I asked him about if there was a religious influence in his life and he replied, “my parents are communists and we did not focus on religion as a grew up.” However, he emphasized that his parents taught him the importance of honesty and integrity, which he insisted continues to guide his life.

Meet the Prime Minister:

Nikolai Yanovich Azarov (born December 17, 1947, Kaluga) is a Russian and Ukrainian statesman, scientist, and politician. He served as Prime Minister of Ukraine (2010-2014) and was a People’s Deputy of Ukraine in several convocations. He holds a Doctor of Geological-Mineralogical Sciences degree and is a professor. Since 2014, he has resided in Russia and actively engages in socio-political activities. He is the Co-chairman of the International “National Unity Club.” Current Status in 2025:

Co-chairman of the International ” National Unity Club”

Advisor on International Affairs

Regular expert on Russian political talk shows

Author of publications on Ukrainian politics and international relations

Nikolai is a delightful gentleman. He does carry an air of sadness given what has happened to the country he once served. He reminded my that Ukraine had 57 million people as residents in 2012, but it now hovering around 20,000.

Meet Alexander, the political terrorist worse than Al-Jawlani:

This kid was a genuine delight. Alexander Viktorovich Ionov (born December 12, 1989, Moscow) is a Russian political figure, President of the Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia since 2011. He is accused by the United States of organizing a “malicious campaign” to interfere in American elections and is on the FBI’s Most Wanted list with a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to his arrest. He holds two higher education degrees in economics and vocational education. Current Status in 2025:

President of the Anti-Globalization Movement of Russia

Defendant in U.S. criminal cases

Former member of the Public Oversight Commission (until 2021)

Subject of U.S. Treasury Department sanctions lists

The charges against him are outrageous. Think about this… He has not killed a single person or directed someone else to kill Shia, Christians or Kurds, yet the US Government still has a reward for $10 million on his head while a bona fide international terrorist — Al Jawlani — has the blood of thousands on his hands but gets a pass by the Trump administration.

A Hard Ass General:

Andrey Viktorovich Gurulyov is a Russian statesman and military expert. He is a Deputy of the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation and a member of the State Duma Committee on Defense. A retired Lieutenant General and former commander of the 58th Combined Arms Army, he is a combat veteran who participated in counter-terrorism operations in the North Caucasus. He is known as one of the most hardline and principled military experts in Russian politics. Current Status in 2025:

Deputy of the State Duma of the Russian Federation

Member of the State Duma Committee on Defense

Member of the State Duma Commission on the Development of the Far East and the Arctic

Regular military affairs expert in federal media

If a scriptwriter wanted to create a character for a Hollywood movie about the battle of Stalingrad, General Gurulyov is your man. He is no nonsense and very direct… But he also has a robust sense of humor. He agreed with me that the Russian General Staff has now embarked on a comprehensive attack designed to force the collapse of the Ukrainian military.

Lastly, there was Abbas Dzhuma:

Abbas Dzhuma (born July 10, 1993, Moscow) is a Russian international journalist, host at Radio Komsomolskaya Pravda, publicist, and participant in political talk shows. He specializes in analyzing geopolitical events in the Middle East and Central Asia. Fluent in Russian, Arabic, and English. Of mixed Russian-Syrian heritage. Head of the press service of the charitable foundation “SVOIM.” Current Status in 2025:

Host at Radio Komsomolskaya Pravda

Head of the press service of the “SVOIM” foundation

Regular expert on federal television channels

Board member of the “SVOIM” charitable foundation

SVOIM is a charity focused on providing longterm medical assistance to Russian veterans who were wounded in the Special Military Operation (SMO). He is not just sitting back watching things happen… He has taken up the cause of SVOIM and is making a difference in the lives of people.

After talking with these gentlemen for more than six hours, I was exhausted but also exhilarated… I had a better understanding of Russian patriotism and Russian thinking.