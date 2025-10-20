Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Violinmaven's avatar
Violinmaven
17m

Thank you first of all, Larry, for taking the opportunity along with Judge Nap & Scott Ritter to go to Russia and meet with these people. Our government is seriously defective if they cannot (or will not) understand that war is NOT the way to go. Every government should do what is best for their own people! Instead, the neocon cretins in this country are destroying our nation by bullying “a la mobocracy style” other countries because OUR government thinks that WE deserve whatever resources that country has! We DON’T. 99% of Americans do NOT want a war with Russia, China, North Korea, Gaza or anyone else!! We just want to live our lives, love our families, have a nice decent place to live, have a great education, have quality food on the table and be happy. That’s it!! That’s all they want. In addition to that for me, I’d like to have a great orchestra to play with and play the music of ALL countries-Russia included!! We have been blessed with a good country, good countrymen for the most part, & a good community structure for our cities and States. That is, until we get to the Federal Govt who have all been bought off by SATANYAHU et al. It’s just amazing how twisted everything has become since 2000. And it’s all because of evil and designing men and women with too much money and too little care for the people and govt who support them. They have no “god” but money. They have no allegiance to anything but themselves, their billionaire friends, and the paltry things they have acquired. It’s sickening really. Thank you for sharing your experience in Russia with us. It’s a refreshing perspective.

