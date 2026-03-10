Son of the New American Revolution

Biff McLaurine
11h

I thought that Israel dragged the US into this war, but now I believe we are using Israel as an excuse to try to wreck the BRICS alliance (or slow them way down). We are trying to starve China of oil and force them to buy from us, boosting the dollar.

David Ginsburg
10h

Trump entered this war in Iran with a victory speech all prepared: Veni, vidi, vici. I came, I saw, I conquered. What Putin seems to have done, is alert POTUS to the reality that what he, Trump, has already gained on the swings in Iran, he’s rapidly losing on the roundabouts.

Hence, the narrative beginning to emerge from the White House: it’s all Netanyahu’s fault. He came to Washington. He misled us about Iran’s imminent threat, showed us some neat pictures of Donald standing to attention on Epstein’s island, then dumped us in the doo doo.

