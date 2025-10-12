Son of the New American Revolution

Peter Taylor
26m

Great, China can now force peace upon the worst and most bellicose violent Nation on the planet, ever, in the history of humanity… about time, a nation is able to directly impact such hubris, the incessant violent Rhetoric prefaced the lies, untruths we have been constant,y fed for decades, but seriously, wouldn’t you think before firing off, you’d do your homework and establish the co dependency factors and metrics, identifying every aspect that your belligerent policy might backfire and result in your looking the fool.. I mean surely, with all the resources at the disposal of the U.S deep state, government surely someone would have invest and looked into such outcomes, in the absence of anything such like having been initiated predicate Trumps disproportionate response to China’s retaliating against initial U.S trade policy commensurate sanctions levied against the Chinese, surely you’d be reasonable to think this entire policy had been gamed out, action, reaction, consequence… but nope, seems clowns are in the house, in the Congress, Senate the U.S… I mean good grief, it’s beyond comprehension… yet many are self made, billionaires … making these decisions, lunatics, bloviators, big mouths, the lot of them, firing from the hip, managing economy by the seat of their oversized clown pants I say…. Always talking a huuuuuge game but unable to cash the cheques their hubris writes… per Sun Tzu ethos and dik tat in real time …

Go China, make an example, rein in the beast… doing so legitimately and without violence, defeat this enemy and put them in their rightful place the century ahead, certainly it ain’t the Wests… just having returned from our Winter holiday in West Asia’s, Dubai, coupled our trips to China, Singapore and other eastern nations, I can attest to the fact the West is done, gone… we are being left behind, in Asia.. certainly the aforementioned nations, cr8me is almost non existent, thieve, steal, hand off, do it again, lose the remaining hand, we saw top end cars Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, ragtops all with keys in the ignition parked the side of the road, people outside who would leave laptops, keys, bags, on a seat in public wander away to do their biz for 20-40 minutes, no one goes near it, bet they live doors and windows unlocked as well, as it ought be, should be… once was, we have lost it all with our liberal bull shit order….noth8ng her, I mean nothing compares to the security, way and quality of life the West now offers… zip, nada, zilch… …throw this time progressed domination resulting the Western billionaires and Corporates offshoring jobs and industry en masse the 90’s through 2010’s and it’s hardly a surprise the West relies on China for so much, but who when the game is played with equanimity screams outrage when they China reciprocate and initiate true reciprocity against Western trade sanctions levied against them upon the flimsiest of pretexts, think Huawei, the orchestrated arrest in Canada of its CFO , the tariffs and sanctions applied, how TikTok was recently in a gangster move extorted from China all to sate the U.S people’s biggest threat to peace, security, Israel’s request Tik Tok be dealt with, it’s sick, perverse yet we are expected to just believe the rationale and lies, justifications for completing such outlandish behaviours … just saying

Kia Kaha (stay strong) from New Zealand

Yo mismo soy el regalo
4h

What about pharmaceuticals?

