I have received a couple of very insightful messages from two readers — one is a convert to Islam and the other is a scholar, currently living in Asia. Both wrote to challenge my view that Iran rejected a mutual defense pact with Russia because moderates in Iran still hoped to curry favor with the US. After reading their thoughtful, detailed explanations, I think they present a perspective worth considering.

Since the establishment of Iran’s Islamic Republic in 1979, Iran has not invaded another country. However, Iran was invaded by Iraq, with the full encouragement and support of the United States. What most Americans do not know is that Israel was helping Iran fight Iraq. Israel began supplying weapons to Iran in early 1980, shortly after the outbreak of the Iran–Iraq War. The first documented sale was of tires for the F-4 Phantom fighter jet, which occurred after Iran, unable to secure military equipment from the United States, reached out to Israel through back channels.

Substantial and large-scale arms sales began in 1981, including the transfer of significant military equipment such as antitank guns, artillery shells, spare parts for tanks and aircraft, and TOW missiles, as part of what was known as Operation Seashell. These sales continued throughout the early 1980s, with Israel becoming a major supplier of arms to Iran during the conflict. That came to an inglorious end with the Iran – Contra debacle.

Iran suffered significantly as a result of the US-backed Iran-Iraq war. Most credible academic and historical sources estimate that between 500,000 and 750,000 Iranians died, but official Iranian figures are considerably lower, generally in the range of 155,000 to 183,000 for direct military deaths, with some studies counting up to 183,000–184,000 documented fatalities. And Americans wonder why Iranians would chant, Death to America.

So, let me present the enlightening essay by my new friend — he is a native American who converted to Islam. I have not asked his permission to publish this, which is why I am not naming him. However, what he wrote is very compelling and I wanted to share it with you.

BEGIN ESSAY FROM A NATIVE AMERICAN CONVERT TO ISLAM:

Iran’s military response to Israel was governed by the following theological constraints: 1) the Iranian Military was NOT allowed Islamically to do preemptive strikes, 2) they were NOT allowed Islamically to continue fighting whenever the enemy wishes to stop fighting, and 3) they are ONLY allowed to fight defense battles… wars of aggression are Islamically forbidden. I will also add that 4) harming innocent men, women, and children, during times of war is FORBIDDEN and caution must be strictly adhered to! Although, I mentioned these truths, I was negligent in presenting the corresponding evidences to my statements, and God-willing this brief email will rectify that. Now then, I would like to begin this email by mentioning a verse from the Holy Qur’an in which it says:

“Verily those who believe, and those who are Jews, and Christians, and Sabians, whoever believes in Allah and the Last Day, and is a doer of good, then for them their reward is with their Lord, and no fear shall be upon them, nor shall they grieve.” [Qur’an 2:62]

The reason I quoted this verse is because it refutes the false notion, put forth by Benjamin Netanyahu, and others, that Iranians, and/or any other Muslims, for that matter, are antisemites. This is obviously an absurd notion. The issue between Iran and Israel has little to do with Islam versus Judaism, but more to do with oppression, and opposing it. It is mentioned in the Holy Bible:

“Learn to do good: seek justice, correct oppression; bring justice to the fatherless, plead the widow’s cause.” [Isaiah 1:17]

And Jesus (peace be upon him) said:

“…He has sent me to proclaim liberty to the captives and recovering of sight of the blind, to set liberty those who are oppressed.” [Luke 4:18]

Based upon what I just quoted above, in addition to common sense, it is incumbent upon not only the Muslims, but also the Christians, to oppose oppression, no matter who the oppressor is, and to help the oppressed, no matter who the oppressed are. Furthermore, I don’t think I need to emphasize the fact that, the Iranian and Yemeni “Shi’ites” are the only Muslim nations helping their “Sunni” brothers and sisters, i.e. the Palestinians.

The question could be asked: Where are the other “Sunni” Nations? Also, the above verse of the Holy Qur’an exemplifies the “real” view that Islam has on other divine religions. I don’t think I need to explain the verse, nor is there any issues with its context, its very clear how Islam views Christianity and Judaism, and it is NOT with hostility. In any case, before I continue, God-willing, I would like to quickly mention that I am NOT Iranian…I am American…in fact, I am Native American. My maternal grandfather was full blooded Cherokee, and my maternal grandmother was a Cherokee /Caucasian mix, from the North Carolina/Tennessee area. On my paternal side, my grandparents were African American with a heavy dose of Cherokee as well from the Alabama Area. Although my mother was born in North Carolina, I was born and raised in Upstate New York, in a suburban town called Spring Valley, in Rockland County, about 25 minutes outside of New York City.

With that being said, due to my facial features, and my name change in 2005, not to mention the fact that I am easily identifiable as Muslim due my wardrobe choices, many consider me a foreigner. I embraced Islam in 1999 and was initially a part of the radical Salafi Sect of Islam, until I converted to Shia Islam in 2005. As of yet, I have not had the privilege, or honor, to study abroad in Qum, Iran, or Najaf, Iraq, but by the grace of God, I spent time in a seminary here in the states, and I was also honored with being personally tutored by several renown mid level scholars, some of which were, and still are, teachers in Qum, and Najaf.

First, I would like to expound a bit on the concept of Wilayatul-Faqih, and the role of the Supreme Leader. No matter what the “educated dummies” may say, the role of Ayatollah Khamenei is simple…his job is to ensure that whatever the government of Iran does, whether domestic, or foreign…in peace time, or war…does not contradict, or undermine, in any way shape or form, the Islamic morals and codes of ethics. This is why the Iranian military has been considered weak, and this why certain bills, etc. take so long to pass, because they have to abide by the Islamic code of ethics. Obviously, a large majority of Iranians are not very religious, to say the least, and would prefer a more western standard. In simple terms, the Iranian Army has to “play fair”, whereas its opponents are known for cheating! Everything that the Iranians do, or don’t do, has a definite precedent in Islamic history, unbeknownst to the western world. I mentioned to you, that the Iranians are not allowed to continue fighting when their opponents have stopped, even if they are on the verge of victory. It is written in the Holy Qur’an:

“Fight in the way of Allah those who fight you, but do not exceed the limits; Surely Allah does not like those who exceed the limits” [Qur’an 2:190]

This verse also makes it clear that retaliations must be proportional, and blowing up a city block in order to kill one person is most certainly unacceptable and forbidden! Not to mention, it implicitly condemns preemptive strikes. And there is a clear and simple precedent for this. A person cannot be punished for something he/she hasn’t done yet!

“Fight them until there is no more oppression…but if they cease, then let there be no hostilities except on the oppressors.” [Qur’an 2:193]

This particular verse makes it clear that, when the enemy stops fighting, you must also stop fighting. Furthermore, the Holy Prophet Muhammad (S) explicitly commanded his followers to NEVER harm innocent men, women, and children, during warfare. This is why the Iranian military is diligent in their trying to limit casualties, focusing on military, and infrastructure targets. The Iranians, although hated by the west, are displaying honor on the battle field. The saying that, “all is fair in love and war”, is an incorrect statement with the Iranians (Muslims). There are rules of engagement, not just militarily, but also ethically and morally. The Holy Prophet Muhammad (S) said:

“The strong man isn’t the one who could conquer the people, the strong man is he who can conquer himself!”

Mr. Johnson, this is the month of Muharram, which is a very important month in Islamic History for Shi’ite Muslims, and to make a long story short, prophet Muhammad’s grandson, Imam Husayn (A) was denied water for three days in the blazing desert! A Muslim could NEVER deny anyone water, or stop their water flow, no matter if they are staunch enemies…this would be horrendous. The reason that I am telling you this, is because this is a reality that is hidden from mainstream media… they are viewing honorable traits as weakness, and higher morals and ethics as stupidity. A country being considered “weak” because it is trying to balance modern warfare with a higher level of morals and ethics. A country being considered an enemy because it opposes oppression. And although I keep referring to the Iranians, these are” Islamic” Morals and ethics that ALL Muslims should be upholding. Furthermore, even when It comes to Russia, China, and their relationship with Iran, there is also precedent in the Islamic morals and ethics. It has been said by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (S):

“Your friends are three (3), and your enemies are three (3): Your friend is your friend, your friend’s friend is your friend, and your enemy’s enemy is your friend. Likewise, your enemy is your enemy, your enemy’s friend is your enemy, and your friend’s enemy is your enemy.”

It is very advantageous for you, for me, and for everyone, that you add to your arsenal of information, a bit more understanding of the Islamic thought process, especially here in America where Islamophobia is increasing rapidly, and running rampant. On another note, Bibi Netanyahu once mentioned that he would like to follow the “Libyan Model” when dealing with Iran. Perhaps, you are familiar with him saying this. I would like to ask you this: Is it safe to say, or am I completely delusional, that the quote unquote “model” that the Israelis have adopted in the systematic oppression of the Palestinians is based upon the “Native American Model” that was used to deal with my ancestors, i.e. the Native Americans?

From my perspective the operations are identical! The Israelis received a modest parcel of land in Palestine, and ultimately took over the entire state and relocated the Palestinians to a small enclosed area, i.e. Gaza. Similarly, the colonials acquired a modest parcel of land from the Native Americans, and ultimately took over the entire state, and relocated the Indians to a small enclosed area, i.e. Reservations. Whereas the Palestinians were oppressed and fought back, and continue this fight today, the Indians were made complacent through alcohol and gambling. If what I mention is actually true, and their is definite connection, then it would be more understandable as to why many Americans turn a blind eye to the plight of the Palestinians…because if they condemn it, then they will have to condemn what they did to the Native Americans here.

In any case, I hope that at least one thing that I mentioned gave you a personal better understanding of the Iranian (Islamic) thought process, which will resonate with your audience. Some of what I have mentioned has been noticed, but not explained as I have explained it, and some of what I have mentioned will become clear later on. As far as the Iranian people are concerned, they are generally very patriotic, but the people that have the taste for Islam, and the Islamic Republic in general, is slowly dissipating, I am ashamed to say.

I hope that, when you put all of the espionage aside, all of the military aspects aside, all of the nuclear issues aside, all of the realigning of alliances aside, that you can see a nation that wasn’t bent on world domination…a nation that wasn’t trying to control the precious materials of other countries, and rape, pillage, and plunder them…just a nation, maybe the last nation, that simply believed in something and tried diligently to keep it alive…i.e. being conscious of God. Just for the record, all of the terrorists groups were/are “Sunni”, and many were supported, and trained by the United States. Hizbullah, Hamas, and Ansarullah, were only trying to defend the Palestinians. Imagine an old lady getting mugged, and when a stranger comes to her rescue he is considered the “bad guy” and called a terrorist! what a world we live in! Thank you again Mr. Johnson for allowing me this honor. May God continue to enlighten you and continue to use you as a vessel to enlighten others! I appreciate all that you do…take care.