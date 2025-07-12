President Trump continues to create chaos when it comes to his failed promise to end the war in Ukraine. His approach is unbalanced and focused almost exclusively on blaming Russia… Failing to acknowledge his own responsibility for sending arms to Ukraine during his first term, continuing to send weapons to Ukraine and not condemning blatant Ukrainian attacks on Russian civilians. Here is what he said during the impromptu presser at the start of the Thursday cabinet meeting.

I’m NOT happy with Putin. He’s killing a lot of people… his soldiers and their soldiers.

Trump got it only half-right… Putin is not killing a lot of his soldiers. Russian tactics, notwithstanding Western propaganda, eschew mass assaults and employ small unit tactics that minimize Russian casualties. Then there is the gross disparity in firepower in favor of Russia. Russia is hitting Ukrainian forces with artillery, aerial bombs, multiple rocket launcher systems (MRLS), mortars, drones and missiles. It is a simple math problem… Russia is hitting the Ukrainian troops with 30 to 40 times the rate of fire compared to what Ukraine can employ. Moreover, Ukraine has limited options — i.e., they are short of artillery shells and replacement barrels; they cannot match Russia’s ability to produce and deploy drones; they have limited supplies of MRLS; and they have no effective combat air or missiles. This explains why Ukraine is suffering devastating losses in manpower.

When you consider the amount of firepower that Russia has unloaded on Ukraine over the last 41 months, it is clear that Russia has taken great pains to avoid civilian casualties. The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has systematically reported on civilian casualties in Ukraine, attributing the overwhelming majority of deaths and injuries to Russian military actions since the full-scale invasion began in February 2022. As of May 31, 2025, the OHCHR recorded at least 13,341 civilians killed and 32,744 injured, noting the actual numbers are likely higher.

If you can do simple division, you will know that works out to an average of 325 deaths per month. Compare that to the havoc that Israel has inflicted on the Palestinians in Gaza:

The Gaza Health Ministry reported 57,762 Palestinians killed as of July 10, 2025. This includes civilians and militants, with breakdowns often estimating ~70% women and children (though exact proportions are disputed). An additional ~14,000 are missing and presumed dead under rubble, potentially pushing the figure above 71,000.

I personally believe the number is much higher, but for the sake of citing a specific source, let’s use 71,000… After 21 months of attacks, an average of 3,381 Palestinians civilians are being killed each month. If you go with the Gaza Health Ministry number of 57,762, it is still a horrific 2,750. Let me put that number in perspective… During the Vietnam war, US military personnel experienced an average of 494 combat deaths per month.

I started thinking about this after watching the video yesterday of Russia’s four Iskander missiles hitting Kiev. Those were precision shots and apparently did not kill or wound many civilians? How do I know that? Based on reason… If the strikes had produced a sizeable body count, I have no doubt that Ukrainian authorities would have immediately called in the media to witness the carnage. But that did not happen.

I had my usual Friday chats with Nima and with Judge Napolitano and Ray McGovern. Ray and I have a disagreement about Lavrov’s commitment to the memo presented to the Ukrainian delegation during that last round of talks with Russia… but we still love each other.