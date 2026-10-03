Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
Oct 3

The European leadership elites have really given their citizenry the shaft.

First they blew up the Nordstream pipeline, which then ended the flow of affordable, easily-accessed oil from Russia to Europe. 'Nope--can't buy anything from Russia anymore, because Russia went into Ukraine. And we stand with Ukraine against Russia.'

Then the Euro leaders started sending weapons and munitions to Ukraine. Next they began the flow of a river of money into Ukraine. The countries' own citizens came in second to Ukraine's hungry needs.

And now the countries of Europe--vassals to the US--will not have enough fuel to comfortably get through the winter, nor for many businesses to keep going...all because their 'emperor' recklessly, needlessly attacked Iran.

You shake your head and wonder how so many thick-headed, selfish people have gained leadership positions in those countries. Several are EU appointees--no elections necessary. What a distorted system over there: low IQ lords ruling the serfs.

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Marcus's avatar
Marcus
Oct 3

IMHO this is more about keeping the petrodollar zombie going for as long as possible while giving kickbacks to the US energy companies. Europe is being fleeced, but not the capital class who are laughing while looting.

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