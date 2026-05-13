I think most of you reading this post will agree that Donald Trump is an insecure, toxic narcissist, but he posted a flurry of posts on Truth Social on Monday that sealed the deal. This is not normal behavior. For those of you not familiar with current slang, G.O.A.T. stands for Greatest Of All Time.

Here is the complete list of the 12 Truth Social posts (original posts and reposts) made by President Donald J. Trump between 10:24 PM and 10:30 PM ET on May 10, 2026 that triggered me. This was part of a much larger evening posting spree (over 40–55 posts total that night) focused on self-praise, election-related claims, and supporter-generated memes. Most items in this narrow 6-minute window were rapid reposts of flattering content from supporters rather than original long-form text from Trump. Instead of focusing on Americans who are paying soaring prices for gasoline, diesel and food — all a consequence of Trump’s boneheaded, dangerous policy gambits — Trump pretended he was the wicked Queen in Snow White and asked the mirror, Who is the Greatest Of All Time:

10:24 PM – Repost of a supporter post claiming Trump ranks among the top 3 presidents in U.S. history (ranked #1 by the user). Summary: Shared an image and text arguing Trump belongs in the top tier of all presidents (linked to a poll or supporter ranking).

10:25 PM – Shared patriotic image with caption “America LOVES Donald J. Trump” (flag + hearts motif). Summary: Promoted a visual celebrating widespread public affection for Trump.

10:25 PM – Shared image declaring Trump the “G.O.A.T.” (Greatest Of All Time) president. Summary: Highlighted supporter content labeling him the greatest president ever.

10:26 PM – Shared edited image of Trump in front of a proposed new White House ballroom (with eagle and flag elements). Summary: Boasted about infrastructure/progress at the White House.

10:26 PM – Shared image or post captioned “Thank God for Trump.” Summary: Expressed religious gratitude and praise directed at Trump.

10:27 PM – Shared image urging followers to “Retruth if you would vote for him for a fourth time.” Summary: Tested supporter loyalty and floated the idea of a potential fourth term.

10:28 PM – Shared/declared content labeling Trump “THE GREATEST OF ALL TIME.” Summary: Direct self-praise reinforcing the GOAT narrative.

10:28 PM – Additional GOAT-themed post or image reinforcing Trump as the greatest. Summary: Repeated emphasis on his status as the greatest president.

10:29 PM – Shared digitally altered/AI-generated image of Trump added to Mount Rushmore. Summary: Visual meme claiming historic greatness on par with (or above) past presidents.

10:29 PM – Shared comparison image contrasting Trump (greatest) vs. Biden (worst). Summary: Directly elevated Trump’s legacy by contrasting it negatively with his predecessor.

10:30 PM – Shared post/image stating “Trump is without a doubt, the greatest president we have ever known.” (plus a repeat of the earlier top-3 presidents image). Summary: Strongest direct claim in the window of being the undisputed greatest president in history.

This is the kind of delusional nonsense that would get the average person locked up in a mental ward of a psychiatric hospital. Instead, Trump is now somewhere over the Pacific Ocean enroute to a meeting with President Xi of China. This is a long way to travel for a photo op.

Normally, a meeting of this kind would be preceded by weeks of meetings with sherpas. A sherpa in diplomacy is a senior official or personal representative who prepares a summit or major negotiation for a head of state or government. They handle the groundwork, draft agenda items, identify compromises, and work through disagreements before the leaders meet. According to a retired US senior diplomat with vast experience in China, there has been no sherpa work. Trump is winging it.

I expect that Xi, along with his senior advisors, will receive Trump with courtesy and politeness, but it is highly unlikely that there will be an important announcement about trade, tariffs or the war in Iran. I hope I am wrong, but this looks like it will be as consequential as Trumps meeting with Kim Jong Un during his first term… A photo op that produces no results and leaves the status quo intact.

Danny Haiphong and I discussed Iran’s demands, which Trump has rejected:

Marcello and I engaged in our weekly chat about current developments. We focused a bit on President Lulu’s recent sit down with Donald Trump: