Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
4h

😀 Big Thanks! 😃

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catfish rushdie's avatar
catfish rushdie
3h

This behavior is on a par with Gaius Caligula. Erecting a giant golden statue of himself? Last seen as done by Nero.

Are those who are surrounding him feeding him lies and praise also feeding him drugs? Why is he up at all hours? Is he displaying bipolar disorder?

WHAT IS THE NAME OF HIS DOCTOR?

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

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