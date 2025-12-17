Witkoff, Kushner Meet Zelensky and the Europeans

When it comes to using diplomacy and negotiations to end a war, it is essential that both parties to the conflict communicate directly… Using intermediaries is usually a recipe for failure. Remember Trump’s Sharm el-Shiekh Peace Summit? The Sharm el-Sheikh spectacle (also called the Gaza Peace Summit or International Peace Summit) was co-chaired by President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi. It gathered representatives from around 30 countries to endorse and celebrate what the media and Trump described as a US-brokered ceasefire agreement ending the Gaza war. However, neither Israeli nor Palestinian officials attended and, instead of bringing an end to the murder of Palestinians, the agreement just slowed down the pace of killing. The deal did result in the release of hostages held by Hamas and Israel, but it did not secure a viable path forward for a Palestinian state.

Now Trump is trying to perform this legerdemain on the Russians and the Ukrainians. But instead of getting the two foes together in the same room to hammer out a deal, the Trump team are engaged in a bizarre form of shuttle diplomacy. Yves Smith, founder of Naked Capitalism, astutely and accurately describes Trump’s effort to get a deal with Russia and Ukraine, by sending his envoys to meet with Ukraine’s Zelensky and his European backers with no Russians present, as delusional, self-referential exercises that ignore Russia’s battlefield dominance and maximalist positions.

In the latest round of feckless activity, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz hosted a negotiating session in Berlin, which started on 14 December, that involved Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, US envoys Steve Witkoff (Trump’s special envoy) and Jared Kushner, and European leaders from the UK, France, Italy, and others, plus NATO and EU representatives. In theory, the meetings were supposed to flesh out the details of a US-backed peace proposal to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.

The meetings continued through the evening of 15 December and reportedly involved intensive US-Ukraine negotiations over a revised peace plan. Ukraine reportedly offered to drop NATO membership aspirations in exchange for robust security guarantees. Although US officials reported “significant progress” (resolving ~90% of issues), including “Article 5-like” protections without US troops on the ground, Zelensky made it clear in subsequent public comments that Ukraine would not yield one inch of Ukrainian territory to Russia.

Prospects for a viable proposal that might be acceptable to Russia vanished on the evening of 15 December when belligerent European leaders endorsed a “multinational force” (European-led peacekeeping), legally binding commitments to defend Ukraine against future attacks, intelligence/logistical support, and economic recovery aid (potentially using frozen Russian assets). These are deal-killers as far as Russia is concerned.

Although Zelensky described talks as “productive,” with documents on security, ceasefire monitoring, and reconstruction nearing finalization — potentially ready for presentation to Russia within days — this Berlin affair was just another case of the US, Ukraine and Europe talking to themselves. If it is ever presented to the Russians, the proposal crafted by Zelensky and his European enablers is dead-on-arrival .

Russia’s terms are firm and unyielding: All Ukrainian troops must withdraw from Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk; No NATO for Ukraine; and new elections in Ukraine. If Russia wants a genuine peace agreement with the West — especially with the US — it should insist on a treaty that is ratified by the US Senate… Otherwise, the deal will carry no weight with the US politicians who remain convinced that Russia is an implacable enemy.

I interviewed Danny Davis last week for my Counter Currents channel… I think you’ll find it quite enlightening:

I also spoke today with my friends, Hakan Bergmark of Sweden, and Marcello, the Brazilian living in Italy: