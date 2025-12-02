Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
dacoelec's avatar
dacoelec
7h

I live in the midwest and will be drastically effected by a economic collapse, but if that is what it takes to stop the hegemon and it's constant war mongering, then bring it on. We common folks will survive.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
13h

😀 😃

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Larry C Johnson
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture