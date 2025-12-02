Barges on the Dnieper River

As pressure mounts in the West to bring an end to the war in Ukraine, most of the pro-Ukrainian military analysts in the West do not grasp the simple, yet profound, observation by Clausewitz in his book, On War:

No one starts a war — or rather, no one in his senses ought to do so — without first being clear in his mind what he intends to achieve by that war and how he intends to conduct it. … The political object and the means available (including economic means) must be in proportion.

In short, the Russians understood this principle and the West did not. Washington, along with the NATO allies, believed they could cripple Russia’s economy and thereby defeat the Russians. Yet, little attention has been paid to the economic damage that Russia has inflicted on Ukraine. Most of the fighting since February 2022 has occurred on Ukrainian territory east of the Dnieper River.

The Dnieper is Ukraine’s primary inland waterway and historically one of the country’s most important economic arteries. Before the full-scale Russian invasion in 2022, it accounted for a significant share of bulk freight transport and supported key export industries (grain, iron ore, steel, coal). The war and the 2023 destruction of the Kakhovka Dam has dramatically reduced its contribution to Ukraine’s economy. The following chart illustrates the financial damage to Ukraine’s economy as a result of the fighting that has taken place along the Dnieper River:

According to Gross Regional Product (GRP) figures from Ukraine’s State Statistics Service, converted to EUR for consistency (total national GDP: €205.7 billion), Eastern regions contributed disproportionately to heavy industry (~40–50% of Ukraine’s metallurgy output) and grain (~30–40%), but their share of overall GDP was moderated by war disruptions and concentration in the west/center (e.g., Kyiv at 27%). Post-2022 occupation has further eroded this, with ~18–20% of national territory (mostly east) now under Russian control, amplifying economic losses.

Ukraine’s grain production (primarily wheat, corn, and barley) is geographically uneven, with the Dnieper River serving as a rough divide: the western bank (including central regions like Poltava and Chernihiv) dominates corn output, while the eastern/southern bank (e.g., Kharkiv, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia) is more significant for wheat and barley. Based on pre-war data from the USDA (2010s–2021 averages), approximately 30–40% of Ukraine’s total grain production originates from lands east of the Dnieper.

Ukraine’s debt-to-GDP ratio since the start of the Special Military Operation (SMO) has worsened dramatically… Ukraine’s public debt-to-GDP ratio has surged since 2021 due to the full-scale Russian invasion, which began in February 2022. Pre-war, the ratio was stable and declining as part of post-2014 recovery efforts. The war triggered massive defense spending (over 25% of GDP annually), revenue shortfalls from disrupted trade and occupation of ~20% of territory, and reliance on international aid and borrowing. This has more than doubled the ratio, pushing it toward unsustainable levels (projected over 100% by year-end 2025). Data primarily draws from IMF, OECD, and World Bank sources, with some variance due to GDP estimation challenges amid conflict (e.g., nominal GDP fell ~30% in 2022 before partial recovery).

The ratio has roughly doubled (from 48.9% to ~100%), reflecting a shift from fiscal consolidation to war financing. Pre-2022, Ukraine aimed for <50% under IMF programs; now, it’s comparable to high-debt peers like Argentina (~90%) but with war as the accelerator. Sharp 2022 spike due to GDP collapse; gradual rises since from borrowing (external debt ~80% of total). 2024 restructuring deferred payments, but 2025 marks a “tipping point” with debt service exceeding pensions (~15% of budget). If the war continues on the current trajectory, 2026 looks bleak… the debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to soar to 132%+ by 2026.

Russia, by sharp contrast, has benefited from the war… With a debt-to-GDP ratio of 19%, Russia has been able to mobilize its defense industry and produce a variety of cutting-edge weapons, including ample supplies of ammunition and drones, without becoming indebted. Russia’s 2024 growth rate of plus4% did ignited double digit inflation, but Russia, as a result of fiscal austerity measures, has reduced inflation in 2025, which as reduced to the output of the economy to 1%. But that has not stymied Russia’s ability to produce what it needs to expand military operations, as is evidenced by Russia’s dramatic advances in Ukraine since September.

This is the critical point that Donald Trump and his national security team fail to grasp… Ukraine not only lacks trained manpower and is faced with unsustainable losses in personnel, but its economy is crumbling and beyond the point of recovery, which means it will be more dependent on the West to finance Ukrainian government operations as well as the military campaign. Yet, the West is struggling economically on all fronts as well, and is not capable of providing the financing required to keep Ukraine afloat. Compounding matters is the growing focus on the vast corruption in Ukraine, with at least $50 billion of the $360 billion dollars in Western aid since 2022 having disappeared into the pockets of the Zelensky government.

While I believe that this war will end on the battlefield and not by diplomacy, I also recall that Clausewitz noted that many wars in history ended not with a decisive battle but when one side simply ran out of money (e.g., the Seven Years’ War for France). Given current trends, Ukraine is running out of money, and so are its Western benefactors.

