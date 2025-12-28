The breaking news story in the Saturday edition regarding Iran strikes me as part of an information operation to create a new justification for Israel and the US to attack Iran. The article, Iran declares ‘total war’ against US, Israel and Europe as Islamic Republic seeks to expand nuclear capabilities, is deliberately misleading. Here is what Iranian President Pezeshkian actually said:

In my opinion, we are at total war with the United States, Israel and Europe. They want to bring our country to its knees. This war is worse than the one launched against us by Iraq. On closer inspection, it is far more complex and difficult.

Iran did not declare war on the West… Pezeshkian, like any sane man, simply acknowledged the reality that the US, Israel and Europe have committed acts of war against Iran — militarily, economically and politically. And what is the NY Post doing publishing this on the eve of Bibi Netanyahu’s visit to Mar-a-Lago on Monday? Stoking the fires for renewed attacks on Iran with a completely dishonest headline. Given the fact that the Post is notorious for carrying water for the Zionists, I believe that the impetus for pulishing the story with that outlandish headline came from those Israelis still eager to destroy Iran who want to put pressure on Donald Trump to take another swipe at Iran.

Meanwhile, back in Moscow, Vladimir Putin is sending his own message to Donald Trump, Ukraine and Europe… he showed up on Saturday in one of the command posts of the United Group of Forces wearing his uniform and chairing a meeting on the situation in the zone of the special military operation. He listened attentively to a briefing from the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov. The commanders of the “Center” and “East” troop groups, as well as the commanders of the units, reported on the progress of the combat tasks, in particular on the liberation of the cities of Dimitrov in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Gulyaypole in the Zaporizhia region.

But the blockbuster from the meeting was Putin’s firm rejection of the Western proposal that Russia should cede some territory to Ukraine. Putin said:

Given the pace of the advance, Russia’s interest in (voluntary) withdrawal the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the occupied territories is reduced to zero.

Putin’s declaration was in response to Zelensky’s earlier statement… Zelensky stated that Kiev has “red lines” on a number of issues, such as territories and the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant, and Ukraine will not legally recognize anything in the framework of a settlement under “any conditions”. Instead of Santa placing a peace deal in Donald Trump’s Christmas stocking, he left a steaming lump of congealed excrement.

