Son of the New American Revolution

aDoozy
6h

Larry's inclusion of Proverbs 16:18 to describe the elite roosters in the US is appropriate: "Pride goes before destruction, and a haughty spirit before a fall."

I found this commentary on the Scripture...further apt description of the elite:

Pride: Often viewed as a dangerous trait, pride can blind individuals to their weaknesses. It creates a false sense of security, making one vulnerable to failure.

Haughty Spirit: This refers to an attitude of superiority and disdain for others. Such arrogance often leads to negative consequences.

aDoozy
6h

Larry is 100% correct about Rachel Blevins. She consistently has smart, well-informed guests. She is intelligent, gracious and likeable.

I think with the fluctuating situation concerning Iran, the pressure on Trump--from outside sources and from within himself--has to be close to the point where his cork will pop. By this I mean he will/could make an irrational decision that will cause devastating results. The poor and clamorous decision will be a release for him, as he aims to 'subdue the enemy' while glorifying himself. Oh, and factor in that pesky Israel creature that continues to buzz his ear...he won't swat it, but he will keep placating it.

