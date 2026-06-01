The US continues to try to provoke Iran into breaking the ceasefire. On Sunday, the US Central Command said its forces shot down Iranian drones around the Strait of Hormuz and struck an area along Iran’s coast overnight. The strike targeted a site near Bandar Abbas Airport.

Iran strongly condemned the US attack on Bandar Abbas Airport, calling it a violation of international law and sovereignty. Iran’s response was swift and multi-pronged. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said it responded to the US attack on Bandar Abbas by targeting “the American base from which that attack originated.” Kuwait intercepted drones that morning, indicating Iran’s retaliatory strike was directed at U.S. positions there. N

Subsequently, the IRGC claimed responsibility for an attack against a US air base in Kuwait. Explosions were heard to the northwest of Kuwait City. Reports also indicated an Iranian ballistic missile was fired from Khuzestan province just before air raid sirens went off in Kuwait. The Revolutionary Guard also fired at an American commercial vessel attempting to transit the strait on that day and forced it to turn around. Iranian television, quoting a military official, stated that four ships had attempted to cross the Strait of Hormuz without coordinating with Iranian security forces

Notwithstanding this activity, the US military’s command operations running various Crisis Action Teams reportedly took the weekend off and were on stand-by fore being recalled. What we have right now is a simmering crisis accompanied by credible missile retaliation by Iran that is likely to escalate dramatically If Israel continues its renewed offensive against the people of Lebanon. I remain highly skeptical that Trump will make the necessary concessions to reach a deal with Iran… And that means that the war between Iran and the Zionist/US alliance will likely reignite and the Strait of Hormuz will remain closed to most maritime traffic.

I did a return chat late Sunday afternoon with Mario:

I closed out my day by conversing again with Sulaiman Ahmed: