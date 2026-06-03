The tensions between the US and Iran remain very taut after both sides exchanged of fire late on June 2 (early morning June 3 in the Persian Gulf). It apparently started when a US helicopter tried to stop an Iranian tanker headed for the port of Bandar Abbas. The US helo launched a hellfire missile that reportedly hit the engine room and disabled the tanker. In addition, the US also hit an Iranian communications tower on Qeshm Island.

Iran wasted no time responding… the IRGC released the following statement:

Late last night, the invading US military targeted an Iranian oil tanker near the Strait of Hormuz with a hellfire missile, damaging the engine room. In response to this aggression and violation of the regulations of the Strait of Hormuz, the IRGC targeted an enemy Zionist-American ship, the ‘Panaya’, with missiles. In a renewed aggression, the American enemy also targeted an IRGC communications on Qeshm Island. In response to this aggression, its airbase and its helicopter base stationed in one of the countries in the region (Kuwait), as well as the headquarters of the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, were subjected to an attack by missiles and drones of the IRGC Aerospace Force. We warned previously that in the event of aggression, the response would be different and harsher, and we have acted accordingly. These responses should serve as a lesson. We reaffirm that undermining the security of the Strait of Hormuz will cost the invading U.S. military a heavy price.’

While CENTCOM claimed that US forces shot down all Iranian missiles, video footage from Kuwait tells a different story, with at least three visible missile impacts on the ground. There is no news of casualties.

Despite the violence, US officials largely ignored the clash, although CENTCOM issued the following statement.

President Trump, who normally responds to such incidents by publishing a scathing comment or issuing a threat against Iran, said nothing about the incident. A few hours before this incident, Trump posted this:

So, notwithstanding the violence, the Trump administration is maintaining the charade that it is keen on closing a peace deal with Iran.

Marcello and I did our regular Tuesday chat:

I spent an hour with Pyotr Kurzin… the commenters on his YouTube channel were not thrilled with his questions:

I did another episode with Sulaiman Ahmed just as news broke about the renewed violence pitting Iran against the US:

I also managed to squeeze in a half-hour with Mario Nawfal:

Finally, I was interviewed Monday morning by a Pakistani television newsman: