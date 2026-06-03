Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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dacoelec's avatar
dacoelec
5h

Centcom's lies are embarrassing. This country is heading full speed for the trash bin of history.

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catfish rushdie's avatar
catfish rushdie
8m

"Fake News Reports... are false and erroneous". Hmmmm... Trumpiologists are probably having a field day debating on why "false" and "erroneous" were not capitalized.

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