Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, speaking from Rome, said the recent round of negotiations with the US was one of the most professional and complex so far. He emphasized that while the US now better understands Iran’s positions, the talks remain too intricate to resolve in just a few rounds. Araghchi confirmed that Oman’s foreign minister has presented proposals aimed at removing obstacles, which will be reviewed in Tehran before any response is given. He reiterated that Iran will not compromise on its red lines and that the next round of negotiations will follow internal consultations on the Omani proposals.

Well, we dodged another bullet. As long as the US and Iran are talking, there is hope. The Zionist crowd is still agitating for Israel to commit suicide and attack Iran. The latest example of this is from Mr. Gregg Roman, who is currently serving as the executive director of the Middle East Forum (MEF), a U.S.-based think tank focused on Middle Eastern affairs. Prior to his role at MEF, Roman served as the director of the Community Relations Council at the Jewish Federation of Greater Pittsburgh. His career also includes positions within the Israeli government, where he worked as a political advisor to the deputy foreign minister and held a role in the Ministry of Defense. He writes:

Israel will strike Iran’s nuclear facilities within days. This sobering conclusion emerges from the convergence of alarming intelligence assessments, failed diplomatic efforts, and lessons from this week’s Middle East Forum (MEF) war game simulation. The Pentagon’s Defense Intelligence Agency now warns that Tehran can produce sufficient weapons-grade uranium for a nuclear device in “probably less than one week.” From Jerusalem’s perspective, this shrinking timeline leaves virtually no margin for error. The fifth round of U.S.-Iran nuclear talks in Rome has crystallized the impossibility of a negotiated solution. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff’s departure mid-meeting on Friday—officially due to his “flight schedule,” while technical teams remained—signals more than scheduling conflicts. The core dispute remains irreconcilable: Tehran insists on its “right” to enrich uranium domestically, while Washington demands zero enrichment capability.

Roman clearly did not pay attention to Foreign Minister Araghchi’s commentary on the meeting. We will see if Roman qualifies as the new Jewish prophet. As I noted in a recent post regarding these negotiations, any Israeli strike on Iran can only be done with US assistance. If that happens — and I pray to God it does not — Iran will survive the attack and will retaliate with devastating consequences for Israel, the US and the Gulf Arabs.

Meanwhile, the NATO’s proxy war with Russia continues to go badly for the Ukrainians and NATO. Borzzikman’s latest update spells bad news for a French cargo ship trying to deliver weapons to Ukraine in Odessa. The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed a precision strike using an Iskander missile against a cargo vessel transporting 100 containers of military equipment to the port of Odessa. The vessel was reportedly carrying Western-supplied arms.

The strike triggered a secondary detonation and a large fire at the port, further damaging Ukraine’s NATO-backed logistics infrastructure:

I also suggest you take a look at Andrei Martyanov’s latest update, which provides a good summary of Russia’s push to create buffer zones in Ukraine:

Here is a good news story of a heroic Russian army nurse. Russian President Vladimir Putin awarded the Hero of Russia Star to a nurse of a motorized rifle unit, Corporal Lyudmila Bolilaya. Nurse Bolilaya was at the command post during a missile and artillery strike. Seeing that her comrades were wounded, she, despite the threat to her life, ran out to save the soldiers. Lyudmila managed to pull several soldiers out from under fire when a new strike began. The nurse covered the seriously wounded man with her body, taking all the shrapnel on herself. After which she was taken to the hospital.

In the following video, Putin asks jokingly how such a tiny woman could cover a larger man:

Finally, here's the video of my conversation on Friday with Jyotishman, an Indian doctoral student. He's a sharp kid. We discussed Trump's encounter with South Africa's Ramaphosa: