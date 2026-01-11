Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

aDoozy
13hEdited

"...the open declarations of several members of Trump’s senior officials dismissing international law as invalid"

These people are all full of themselves after blowing up many small boats, pirating oil tankers, and kidnapping the leader of a country. They ignored and flaunted laws, and suffered no punishments. Now their eyes move on to the next country to smash and pillage, for they cannot be idle. The machismo of Trump is in them...even in Kristi Noem, for she commands soldiers.

These are dangerous people who wield power. They have no discernable reins.

I pray they are stopped before many die.

Nakayama
10h

Venezuela is no Panama, and is much larger than Vietnam. Unfortunately, It is a whole lot easier for the US to send a large enough force to offshore Venezuela than to Vietnam. I also think Venezuelan Nationalists are not as stubborn as NVA or VietCong. People in Central and South American simply don't have that kind of fighter culture in their history as North Vietnamese or North Koreans have through their two-thousand-year or so history. I did not expect Venezuela to win a fight against the US, but I did not expect that the US military was as chicken-footed as was shown in the Venezuela incident. I am sure we have not seen the closing chapter of the recent Venezuela event. At best, we have just witnessed the end of the beginning.

As for Iran, now that is really different. It is much easier for the US military to fight in the desert than in jungles or cities. However, the logistics are really difficult, even with Ramstein, Israel, and Bahrain all under US control. But the real danger for Iran is not a traditional military conflict, but a Venezuela-style betrayal + decapitation, and color revolution. For the latter two, Iran as a nation really depends on the nationalism of the Iranian people. They may like theology, or maybe they don't. As an outsider, I don't see the theology part as critical. Example: Vietnam after unification. By 1990, Vietnam had started to open up. By now, Vietnam is still one-party authoritarian. But Vietnam is also a hot tourist spot. The difference is only in whether the US chooses to sanction this nation or that nation. Yet, the final decision is more or less with the Iranians, the ordinary people.

Ditto for Cuba. I wonder if Rubio has a rich father or grandfather who used to own a large plantation in Cuba with thousands of workers (aka, de facto slaves). In many aspects, that is also how and why the Kuo-ming-tang government lost in the Chinese Civil War (1945-1949). While not understanding the true nature of the Chinese Communists, a significant percentage of Chinese people, including the bulk of college professors, decided to take a gamble. Alas, they bet wrong, but that does not remove the guilt from the Kuo-Ming-tang officials.

