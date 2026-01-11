Reza Pahlavi Keen on Ruling Iran

The title of this piece is my reaction to tonight’s (Saturday) report in the NY Times that contains this blurb:

The president has said he will be “hitting them very hard” if Iranian leaders kill protesters amid widespread demonstrations calling for wholesale changes in the country.

Ok, Donald Trump, the ball is in your court. According to a number of press reports, Iranian security forces have killed some of the Iranians who the West describes as protestors, conveniently ignoring the fact that there are Western-backed radicals with firearms killing Iranian police and torching government buildings in several cities in Iran. As I have written previously, I believe that Trump’s meeting with Netanyahu on Monday, December 29, 2025, included a discussion of plans for a new series of military attacks on Iran. It is no coincidence that the protests erupted across Iran just prior to Trump’s meeting with Bibi.

While a majority of Iranians are unhappy over Pezeshkian’s mismanagement of the Iranian economy, this does not mean they are ready to put an end to the Islamic Republic. It is important to understand that many of the protestors include Kurds and Baluchis — ethnic groups with longstanding ties to the CIA and Mossad — and it is highly likely that they are the foot soldiers tasked with executing an intelligence operation designed to portray the Islamic Republic as a weak, unpopular authoritarian regime that can be easily toppled… The ultimate goal is to create a pretext to launch a new wave of military strikes on Iran.

Let me remind you of what Haaretz reported in October 2025… The Israeli newspaper published an investigative article titled “The Israeli Influence Operation Aiming to Install Reza Pahlavi as Shah of Iran,” which details a joint investigation with TheMarker and references findings from Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto. The report describes a Persian-language online campaign involving dozens of fake accounts (often referred to as “avatars”), AI-generated content, deepfake videos, and coordinated activity on platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. These efforts promoted Reza Pahlavi (Iran’s exiled crown prince) and advocated for restoring the monarchy, with indirect funding linked to Israeli sources (via a private contractor receiving state support).

What we have been seeing in Iran over the past 13 days is the continuation of the Israeli/US covert operation to create a pretext to attack Iran and force a change in the government of Iran.

Which brings me back to the NY Times report I mentioned at the beginning of this article:

President Trump has been briefed in recent days on new options for military strikes in Iran as he considers following through on his threat to attack the country for cracking down on protesters, according to multiple U.S. officials familiar with the matter. Mr. Trump has not made a final decision, but the officials said he was seriously considering authorizing a strike in response to the Iranian regime’s efforts to suppress demonstrations set off by widespread economic grievances. The president has been presented with a range of options, including strikes on nonmilitary sites in Tehran, the people said, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss confidential conversations.

Iran ain’t Venezuela. Trump is still celebrating the kidnapping of Maduro as a great American military victory, and may have convinced himself that he can achieve a new success in Iran just by flexing US military muscle. Unlike the surprise attack on Iran in June, when Israel tried and failed to decapitate the Iranian political and military leadership, Iran has spent the last six months preparing for a rematch by upping production of its array of ballistic missiles and solidifying military and intelligence cooperation with Russia and China. Immediately prior to the Israeli attack on June 13, Iran was lulled into a false sense of security by Trump pretending to be negotiating in good faith. Israel and the US cannot use that ploy again… The bellicose threats emanating from Tel Aviv and Washington, coupled with the Color Revolution gambit since December 29, has put Iran on notice that war, not peace, is on the horizon.

I believe that any attack — whether by Israel or the US — will provoke immediate, comprehensive retaliation by Iran, which will include strikes on key military and government sites in Israel, missile strikes on US bases in Qatar and Bahrain and a likely closure of the Strait of Hormuz. In sharp contrast to the 12-day war, neither Russia nor China will be passive observers. The US assistance to Ukraine in trying to assassinate Putin, the US kidnapping of Maduro shortly after the Venezuelan leader’s meeting with a senior Chinese diplomat, the acts of US piracy on Russian ships and the open declarations of several members of Trump’s senior officials dismissing international law as invalid have convinced both Putin and Xi that a diplomatic path forward with Trump is a dead end.

I had an interesting discussion on Friday with Glenn Diesen about Russia’s latest use of the Oreshnik missile: