Son of the New American Revolution

Son of the New American Revolution

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Kilroy-is-awol's avatar
Kilroy-is-awol
5h

1) Iran must/should/and probably has strategically determined that degradation if US support for Isreal is the immediate goal. Once sufficient degradation has occurred it will flatten Israel. Correspondingly if the US attacks it will flatten any regional power that assists to cover it’s flank before it flattens Israel. 2) Regional governments know the underlying cause of the war is Israel’s continued aggression and it must be stopped one way or the other so they are beginning to align regionally knowing that if they don’t there own existence is at stake…

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aDoozy's avatar
aDoozy
5h

Donald Trump cannot abide peace. Ever since Jauary 2025 he has consistently had the United States attacking and bombing at least two countries at a time. Included in the list of countries is Russia--through NATO, and through Intelligence, money, and weapons aid to Ukraine.

Through the energy, emotion, and frequency of his speech and typing, he certainly shows that he enjoys making threats of violence and harm. When the B-2s bombed Iran in 2025, and when small open boat after boat was blown up in the waters around the coast of South America, he reported the destruction and killing enthusiastically.

Donald Trump will not accept Iran's six demands because he cannot accept rest. As Israel finds pleasure in constant brutality, DJT finds pleasure in war.

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