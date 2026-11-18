I have resigned from Transition Protocol. I didn’t do it lightly, and I didn’t do it because I’ve changed my mind about the war, about Iran or about Washington’s appetite for starting fights it can’t finish. I left because of a single segment, and because of a single question I couldn’t get past: where did that information actually come from?

In a recent episode with Pepe Escobar, my former colleague Zulfiqar Ali announced an exclusive. A source at an Iranian nuclear site, he said, had told him that Iran is now hours, not days or weeks, from being able to detonate a nuclear device on its own soil if the leadership gives the order. I spent years at the CIA learning how to judge a source’s access and reliability. When I hear a claim like that, my first reaction isn’t excitement. It’s a list of questions. And the more I asked, the worse the answers got.

The story, as told

Here is the claim as it was presented on air. The source, Zulfiqar said, was physically present at an Iranian nuclear site, alongside “very, very key members of Iranian leadership,” while the activity was under way. The source had been cleared to share the information shortly before the broadcast. Iran, according to this source, has taken every step short of the final one, so that a device could be exploded within hours if ordered. To his credit, Zulfiqar stressed that no decision has been made and no order given.

The segment threw in more. Discussions are supposedly under way about leaving the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, with the Assembly of Experts involved. There’s talk that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei may revoke the fatwas against nuclear weapons. And Pakistan is said to be helping with related activities.

As I understand it from Zulfiqar’s own account, the source is an adviser to Mojtaba Khamenei, and the conversation took place over an open line. That’s where my problems start.

Problem one: everyone is listening

Let’s start with the phone call. Iran is the most heavily targeted signals-intelligence environment on the planet. The NSA is listening. So is Britain’s GCHQ. So is Israel’s Unit 8200, which has spent two decades and an enormous budget learning to hear exactly this kind of conversation. An unsecured call out of an Iranian nuclear facility is not a private chat. It’s a broadcast with a very exclusive audience.

So picture the scene as described. A senior adviser to the Supreme Leader, standing at a nuclear site next to the country’s top leadership during the most sensitive activity in Iran’s weapons program, picks up a phone and tells a YouTube host that the bomb is hours away. If that call happened, Zulfiqar was not the only one taking notes. He may not even have been the first.

And it gets better. If the NSA and 8200 heard Iran say it was hours from a nuclear device, we would know it. Not from a podcast, but from the airstrikes. No American or Israeli government sits on that intelligence while Iranian leaders gather at a nuclear site.

Problem two: in Iran, phones get people killed

This isn’t a theoretical risk. Iran has buried the evidence.

In the 12-day war of June 2025, Israel hunted Iran’s top commanders and nuclear scientists by tracking mobile phones. According to The New York Times, citing Iranian and Israeli officials, the senior officials themselves had stopped carrying phones. Their bodyguards hadn’t. Some were even posting on social media. Israel followed the guards’ phones to the men they were guarding and killed them.

Tehran drew the obvious lesson. Iran’s Cyber Security Command banned government officials and their security teams from using any device connected to public networks. The IRGC-linked Fars news agency went further and warned that even turning off a phone at a sensitive location may not stop it from revealing where you are. After the assassinations, guards were supposed to carry only walkie-talkies.

Now return to our source. We’re asked to believe that an adviser to Mojtaba Khamenei carried a working phone onto a nuclear site, with the country’s top leadership standing nearby, and used it to make a call. That isn’t a leak. It’s a set of targeting coordinates. Anyone who survived the last war in Tehran’s inner circle knows that. If the adviser really did it, he’s either the most reckless man in Iran or he isn’t who he says he is.

Problem three: the substance doesn’t add up

Set the tradecraft aside and look at what’s being claimed. US intelligence assessments reported by Reuters earlier this year put Iran as much as a year away from a weapon. The segment wants us to believe that gap has quietly collapsed to a matter of hours. That would be the biggest intelligence story of the war. It would mean Iran has finished, in secret and under constant surveillance, the very steps Western agencies watch most closely. Possible? Anything is possible. But a claim that big needs more than one voice on a phone.

Then there are the add-ons. Leaving the NPT and revoking the Supreme Leader’s fatwas against nuclear weapons are not things done quietly over a weekend. They involve the Assembly of Experts and the clerical establishment, and they would be among the most consequential decisions in the Islamic Republic’s history. As for Pakistan, the segment claims Islamabad is helping with related activities, a remarkable charge to level at a government that has been acting as Washington’s mediator with Tehran. Not one of these claims comes with a second source.

Finally, look at the timing. The story landed days before the first-ever meeting of Trump, Xi and Putin in Shenzhen, where Iran is on the agenda. The segment itself called the nuclear warning Xi and Putin’s strongest argument for reviving a deal. When an “exclusive” happens to hand one side its best talking point on the eve of a summit, the first question a professional asks is not “Is it true?” It’s “Who wants me to hear this, and why now?”

How a professional would weigh it

At the Agency, a report like this would get two grades: one for the source’s access and one for the reliability of the information. The access claimed here is spectacular: in the room, at the site, next to the leadership. But spectacular access is also exactly what a fabricator or a controlled channel would claim. The way the information arrived, an open phone line from a nuclear facility, goes against everything Iran’s security services have ordered since June 2025. And nothing has corroborated it. No second source, no change in Western posture, no strike.

I see four possibilities, and only one of them is good for the story:

1. The source is genuine and recklessly careless. In that case Western intelligence heard the same call, and we should expect consequences shortly.

2. The source is genuine and the call was sanctioned. Tehran deliberately sent a message over a line it knew was monitored. That’s a signal meant for Washington and Tel Aviv, and the podcast audience is incidental. It would also mean the content is a bargaining chip, not a report.

3. The source is not who he says he is. Someone with a story to sell, or a grudge to settle, has found a willing microphone.

4. The source is someone else’s operation. A hostile service feeding alarming nuclear claims to a sympathetic outlet is an old play. A scare about Iranian nukes is the one thing that could unite Washington behind a new round of strikes.

Only the first option makes the claim true and free of an agenda, and the first option is the one that requires a senior Iranian official to ignore the lesson that killed his colleagues.

The bottom line

I’m not accusing Zulfiqar of making anything up. I think he believes what he was told. But believing a source is not the same as vetting one, and an audience that trusts you deserves to hear the difference. When the story is “Iran is hours from a nuclear device,” the bar for sourcing isn’t a bit higher than usual. It’s the highest bar there is. Get it wrong and you aren’t just embarrassed. You may be handing the war party in Washington exactly the pretext it wants.

So here is my professional assessment, offered free of charge: a senior Iranian official who calls a foreign podcaster on an open line from a nuclear site, standing next to the country’s leadership, is not a source. He’s a target, and Iran has learned that lesson at a cost of a lot of funerals. Until someone produces corroboration, this “exclusive” belongs in the same file as every other too-good-to-be-true scoop: unconfirmed, implausible and, most likely, somebody’s message.

That’s why I walked away. Hours from a bomb? Maybe. Minutes from a drone? Definitely, if the story is true.

Jelena is a hard working woman and could not join us today, so I spent a great hour with Ryan and Moby:

Caught up with Judge Napolitano after the funeral of his beloved mother:

Nima and I discussed Iran’s stepped up attacks on Kuwait and Bahrain:

Did a panel discussion with Anthony Aguilar and Brandon Weichart:

Sulaiman and I discussed the implications of Iran’s strikes on Bahrain and Kuwait: